Khloe and Tristan’s paternity scandal teased in ‘Kardashians’ promo

It’s safe to say that the next installment of The Kardashians could be difficult for Khloe Kardashian.

“I just moved into my dream house with True and Tristan, of course,” the 37-year-old reality star says in the promo for the June 9 episode of the Hulu show, referring to Tristan Thompson and their 4 year old daughter. “It’s finally done. Everything is just in a very good place right now.

The teaser at the end of the Thursday, June 2 episode then transitions to Kim Kardashian learning that the NBA star fathered a child with Maralee Nichols in March 2021 — when he was dating Khloé.

“It’s this whole thing that says, ‘I, Tristan Thompson, met this girl in Houston. I slept with her on my 30th birthday,” Kim told the cameras. “So I emailed him and said, ‘Does Khloé know? Khloé doesn’t even f—king know!”

Tristan confirmed in January that paternity test results established he was the father of Theo, now 5 months old. He publicly apologized to his recurring girlfriend at the time, but the duo broke up over the scandal.

In an exclusive interview with We Weekly earlier this month, executive producer Danielle King remembers filming Kim finding out about Tristan’s story.

“Well, at that particular moment, my crew was there. We were there to film something else early in the morning and the morning the news broke, we were rightfully there. We have this moment on camera,” King said. We. “And I know sometimes it’s hard for the audience to understand like, ‘Oh, did they come back and capture that? But there are so many moments that we really captured just because we’re almost always there. There is almost always a camera running.

Khloé was candid about what it was like to see her praise Tristan on The Kardashianswhich toured for weeks before the scandal.

“I am now a spectator. And I’m like, ‘What the fuck is this bullshit I’m listening to?’ “, she said on the podcast” Not Skinny But Not Fat “earlier this month, confirming that she had shouted” liar “at the screen during the first party. “It was the first thing that came to mind, but I also felt like, and it could have been me making it up, that everyone was looking at me to see my reaction. And I don’t know if it’s true or not.

She also noted that her family had to tell her about Tristan’s previous infidelities.

“I learned about it each time through a sister. I find out with the rest of the world, which is the most offensive part,” Khloé said. “It’s all screwed up, but can there be some respect?”

