Khloe Kardashian, 365 Days’ Michele Morrone Hug at Fashion Show

Cute hugs. After supporting his sister Kim Kardashianthe first Dolce & Gabbana collection during Milan Fashion Week, Khloe Kardashian met an unexpected fan backstage.

Michele MorroneNetflix’s hot star 365 days franchise, took a Saturday, Sept. 24, Instagram photo with the 38-year-old American designer while he was backstage.

Khloé, for her part, stunned in a sparkly embellished black bodysuit, matching handbag and pair of black sunglasses. Morrone, 31, wore black pants and an orange shirt that had been left unbuttoned in the middle of his chest. In the duo’s snap, Morrone wrapped his arm around the reality TV star as he appeared to be whispering in her ear.

Although the duo have not commented further on the extent of their interaction or relationship other than sitting side by side at the Kim x Dolce & Gabbana fashion show, fans on social media couldn’t get enough of the duo. .

“Khloe Kardashian and Michele Morrone (Massimo) are a duo I didn’t know I needed,” said Twitter user wrote saturday, like another Noted they were “low key here” for this potential couple.

A third social media user added: “I ship Khloé Kardashian and Michele Morrone so HARD.”

The Italian native shot to fame playing Massimo Torricelli in 365 dayswhich debuted on Netflix in 2020. The film trilogy was inspired by Polish writer Blanka LipinskaThe novel of the same name.

“I feel great inside because I’ve done something good with my life,” Morrone told Decider last month. “This trilogy changed my life. I feel good. A little sad because it’s the end… or not? I do not know. But at the same time, I have the impression that a circle is closed.

The on-screen romance of Massimo and Laura (played by Anna-Maria Sieklucka) quickly swept the world as the films’ popularity continued to grow.

“It’s incredibly hard to find true love these days because everyday we’re bombarded by social media, this weird app, to find ourselves. And they ended up with no app,” he told the outlet at the time. “They found themselves without social networks. Their love exploded in such a deep way that it is very hard to find these days. If you think of the poets of the 1890s, they were writing about love and it was profound. Before, they felt much more love than now. Now everything is much more mechanical and I think the power of 365 is to bring back an old love.

Morrone apparently hasn’t found love like Massimo and Laura in his own life, as he appears to be single. The The Kardashians star, for her part, was single after We Weekly confirmed in August that her romance with a mysterious private equity investor fell apart after a few weeks together.

As Khloé navigates the single scene, she remained focused on her two children. She shares daughter True, 4, and newborn son, 8 weeks, with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

“Since December, it’s been this dark cloud that’s been hanging over me,” said the revenge body the alum said on the Thursday, Sept. 22 episode of the Hulu docuseries after announcing the birth of his baby boy following the NBA star’s paternity scandal. “Every day I feel down and sad, and now that my son is here I can move on and enjoy. It’s almost like I can close this chapter and get over this trauma and put it behind me. Now I can finally start the healing process. Now I can start enjoying my life with two children and understand that.