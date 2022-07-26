Khloé Kardashian: a friend reveals that she still loves Tristan Thompson!

A few weeks ago, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson fans learned some big news. From one day to another, these will . In the meantime, a relative swung on the pretty blonde.

Khloé Kardashian still in love with Tristan Thompson

Since the start of their relationship, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have been going through very difficult times. Indeed, shortly before welcoming their first child, the pretty blonde learned that

A real shock for Khloé Kardashian. Because of this terrible story, she also gave birth earlier than expected. Finally, she had decided to forgive the basketball player. And for good reason, she didn’t want not have a broken family.

It is for this reason that the young woman has forgiven her darling. She decided to start from scratch, with their little girl, True. But a few months later, And this time, with a friend of the family.

Tristan Thompson shares a kiss with Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner’s best friend. This time, the reality TV candidate had ended their romantic relationship.

Since their breakup, the basketball player has done everything possible to get her back. He also achieved his ends during confinement. Khloé Kardashian had agreed to give him yet another chance.

But again, Tristan Thompson squandered that chance. He cheated on his sweetheart last year and his mistress had a child by him. Since this story, rumors claim that True’s parents no longer speak to each other.

“She is determined to allow him to redeem himself”

Indeed, Khloé Kardashian just wants a co-parenting relationship with her ex. But according to a relative of the young woman, it seems that she is still in love with Tristan Thompson.

In an interview with Page Six, a source close to Khloé Kardashian also revealed: “I was told that Khloé still loves Tristan. She is determined to allow him to redeem himself. .

“And nothing would shock me if they got back together. It is also for this reason that the family does not flee Tristan. They also stand by Khloé, of course. The Kardashians always stick together” .

Despite this information, Khloé Kardashian would still refuse to speak with her ex. On the other hand, things will evolve between them in the coming weeks. And for good reason, the arrival of their baby will turn their daily lives upside down.

For their part, fans of the pretty blonde also hope that they will not get back together at all. They are tired of seeing the young woman suffer. Many also want her find love with another person.

And this, like his sisters. Kim Kardashian has found love again since her divorce from Kanye West. As a reminder, she is very happy alongside Pete Davidson. For his part, Kourtney Kardashian has decided to remarry with Travis.

Like Kim, Kourtney also managed to end her relationship with Scott Disick for good. It remains to be seen whether Khloé Kardashian will be able to do the same. Case to follow!