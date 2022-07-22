Khloé Kardashian accused of putting True in danger before her return!

Nothing is going well for Khloé Kardashian! The latest news is that Kim’s sister is accused of endangering her daughter True…

A new controversy for Khloe Kardashian! To this day, the businesswoman is accused of putting his little True in danger… MCE TV will explain why.

Khloé Kardashian is on cloud nine

Like Kim, Khloé Kardashian is an essential figure in reality TV! It all started with Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

To date, it is in a completely different show that the young woman is illustrated with the rest of his clan. Her name ? The Kardashians quite simply !

On screen, the separation of Kanye West and his sister was put in the spotlight. But also Kourtney’s new relationship with Travis Barker.

Madly in love with each other, the lovebirds have united several times. In Vegas, but also in Italy.

According to the latest news, the couple would soon like to welcome a baby. Khloé Kardashian’s eldest is even currently taking fertility treatment.

“Travis is an unwavering support and a real shoulder for her in every way. This adventure to have a new child is proof of the love they feel for each other…She feels that she is reaching an age where it will no longer be possible for her to give birth, so c it’s almost his last chancee. They are praying for a miracle,” Grazia explained.

For her part, the mother of True will soon expand her beautiful family with her ex Tristan Thompson. The star is not pregnant, but thShe used a surrogate mother!

Is True really in danger?

Khloé Kardashian fans were worried… Rest assured, the influencer has not gotten back together with the basketball player!

Remember, Tristan Thompson has repeatedly cheated the main interested party. Over time, Omar Lamar’s ex has ended up learning the lesson.

“I still think he’s a great guy and a great dad, but he’s not the guy for me. With Tristan, I actually felt incredibly safe with him at first and I felt really good for a while”, North’s aunt confessed to ABC.

But also : “I remember he cheated on me just before I gave birth and I still wanted to have him in the delivery room. Yes, it may have seemed strange to the outside world, but when my daughter watches my videos from that moment, they will be as pure and perfect as possible.

In any case, Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian have always agreed on the education of their daughter. But recently, the young mother caused controversy because of a gift offered to her little True.

Not a little proud, she had immortalized the school bags of the latter on social networks. But his snapshot had the merit of dividing his followers.

Indeed, True’s first name was written on her schoolbags… A gift idea for her thousands of followers! However, it would not be wise to do so.

As Internet users have pointed out, an abductor seeing the name of the child can very well use it and make him believe that he knows him. For the youngest, it is not always easy to detect the true from the false. In any case, Khloé Kardashian did not react to the bad buzz... But the message got through!