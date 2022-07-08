Khloé Kardashian Accused of Racism After Posting Horrific Photo

Khloe kardashians is definitely annoyed after a snapshot taken in 2003 resurfaced on the web. Then 19 years old, the influencer had staged as part of Halloween, holding four black women on a leash.

A cliche that sows embarrassment

Reappeared on the Reddit platform, this photograph greatly embarrasses Khloe Kardashian, now accused of racism. It must be said that the photo in question, dating from 2003, presents the young woman dressed in a man’s suit, cowboy hat screwed on her head and gold chain around her neck, holding four black women in corsets and white underwear on a leash. Now 38 years old, the influencer has not deigned to respond to the many criticisms of which she is the subject on social networks.

Note that this is not the first time that Kim’s sister finds herself embroiled in a controversy with racist overtones. Earlier in the year, an excerpt from the show Keeping Up With The Kardashians dating from 2019 showed the young woman using the n-word without flinching: “My baby is black. I only like b***** with n*****s. » A skid that was again thrown in his face, following the exhumation of the cliché in very bad taste mentioned above.