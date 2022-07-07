Khloé Kardashian accused of racism over photo

Khloe Kardashian in the tournament. A photo from 2003 has just resurfaced on the US website Reddit. Captured at a Halloween party in Hollywood, the image shows the then nineteen-year-old reality star holding four black women on leashes. The latter are dressed in a corset and white underwear, while Khloé Kardashian wears a men’s suit, a cowboy-style hat and a gold chain.

Thrilled This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

According to the British daily The Independentthe starlet is accompanied by the actresses Meagan Good and her sister La’Myia Good as well as the twin sisters Malika and Khadijah Haqq. Strongly criticized on social networks, Khloé Kardashian, now 38 years old, has not yet reacted to the controversy.

This isn’t the first time she’s been splashed by this kind of controversy. Last January, an excerpt from the program Keeping Up With The Kardashians, dating back to 2019, had resurfaced on Twitter. During a conversation with his mother Kris Jenner and her sister Kim, Khloé Kardashian evoked the fact of giving birth to a black child: “My baby is black. I only like b**** with n*****s”. She had pronounced the infamous n-wordi.e. the word “ nigger which means “nigger” in French.