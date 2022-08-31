Khloe Kardashian admits parenthood is ‘super scary’ weeks after welcoming second child with cheating ex Tristan Thompson

KHLOE Kardashian woke up to parenthood after welcoming her second child with Tristan Thompson, revealing her struggles.

The couple conceived their second child via surrogate shortly before the NBA star’s second affair became public knowledge.

Khloe, 38, opened up about her son for the first time in an interview with Elle.

“Being able to transform little people into truly amazing people is an honor and a gift,” she told the outlet.

The Good American co-founder added, “I know it’s cliché, but I love everything, even the hardest parts. [of parenting].

“It’s super scary, but I take my job very seriously. »

The candid parenting interview didn’t end there.

“We need to take these roles seriously, especially these days, with how accessible children are and the information they are exposed to so young,” the proud mom said.

Khloe didn’t share any new details about her baby boy, or discuss Tristan’s infidelity.

She and her ex-basketball player, 31, conceived their son via surrogate in November 2021 – a month before Tristan’s son was born with his mistress, Maralee Nichols.

In January, the Chicago Bulls player confirmed he was the father of the child and issued a public apology to Khloe.

Although the couple separated and the infidelity created problems between them, they continue to co-parent their children.

SHADED GIRL

That didn’t stop Khloe from recently lashing out at her ex in a social media post.

The reality star took to Instagram on Monday to share a hilarious clip of a little girl riding a roller coaster.

In the video, the child screamed in horror while holding on tightly wide-eyed, seemingly in disbelief.

The post’s caption read, “Me, every day since 2020.”

Fans thought the message was a dig at Tristan, who cheated on Khloe more than once.

While Khloe has, for the most part, been quiet about Tristan’s infidelity, her friends have been candid.

MALIKA TALKS

Recently, Khloe’s best friend Malika Haww appeared on a podcast where she slammed her pal’s ex and accused him of denying her happiness.

She said on the Reality With the King podcast that the fashion mogul was doing as well as expected.

“She’s not the first woman to endure adversity in a relationship,” Malika said.

She added that the KUWTK alum feels deprived of what should be happy times, especially following the arrival of his new son.

“There are moments of glory that are only meant to be moments of glory that have been stripped from him,” Malika continued. “And it’s really sad. »

Earlier this month, Khloe stepped out for the first time since welcoming her son.

She confirmed that she and her former boyfriend welcomed a child via surrogate last month.

