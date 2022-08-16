Khloe Kardashian Admits She Knows About The Kardashians’ Editing Failures

star of The Kardashians Khloe Kardashian admits it’s hard to watch the edit fail on the first season of her family’s new Hulu show. In the dramatic Season 1 finale, viewers saw Khloe’s heartbreaking reaction to finding out that ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson had cheated on her (again) and fathered a baby with another woman. Khloe first learned of Tristan’s paternity scandal in late 2021, when news of Tristan’s paternity lawsuit first broke. The timeline of these events would have happened around December and the production was able to capture the moment when everyone discovered it on camera. However, a few discerning fans quickly spotted an error in the timeline of events the show was trying to portray. and many began to theorize that The Kardashians The finale was actually filmed after Tristan’s paternity scandal became public knowledge.

After watching the latest episode, in which Tristan Thompson’s paternity scandal was finally addressed, fans began to speculate that the interaction and family reunion had been staged for the camera. Many fans pointed out that the outfit Kourtney Kardashian wore at the family reunion matched paparazzi photos of her from January, weeks after Tristan admitted to fathering a third child. At first, the Kardashians remained silent on accusations that they had falsified the timeline of Tristian’s paternity scandal for the notes. Recently, however, Khloe chose to break her silence and respond to the rumours, saying that whatever was shown on The Kardashians is his real life without filter.

During his brand new The hottest interview, Khloe was open and honest about all the behind-the-scenes editing failures that fans of The Kardashians which we have been talking about since the final season. The reality star and executive producer admitted that their show had technical failures like any other production team, which is why some scenes from The Kardashians are refilmed months after the initial conversation. “It’s not that those things didn’t happen, but sometimes they didn’t pick up the audio or sometimes the mics went out,” Khloe said. As for why the sound and lighting in certain scenes don’t match the rest of the episode, it’s not uncommon to find this type of discontinuity in the editing of reality TV shows, and it’s likely due to post-edit fixes that are put in place to hide technical issues.

It wouldn’t be the first time the Kardashians have been accused of orchestrating drama and obscuring timelines for their own benefit. Having graced television screens for the past 15 years, the Kardashian and Jenner sisters have been at the center of several scandals. Earlier this year, fans accused Kendall Jenner of lying about where she was at Kris Jenner’s birthday party to avoid addressing the Astroworld tragedies. The sisters also found themselves amid accusations that the stars of The Kardashians fabricated a scene in which Kim’s son sees a preview of her sex tape in a popular video game, although sources later confirmed the incident was not staged.

Viewers will likely never know for sure if the Kardashian sisters used their power as the show’s executive producers to mess with the timeline of events. And if The Kardashians stars are using this scandal as a way to keep viewers tuned in, it seems to be working. Hopefully fans will get more insight into the actual timeline of events surrounding Tristian’s cheating scandal, as well as a glimpse of Khloe’s potential new boyfriend in season 2 of The Kardashians on Hulu.

Source: First Feast/YouTube

