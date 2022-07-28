Khloé Kardashian admits that she feels taken hostage in the past!

Khloé Kardashian has uploaded a meaningful TikTok that appears to prove she feels held hostage by her past with Tristan.

In a recent TikTok video, Khloé Kardashian made a big confession. Indeed, the daughter of Kris Jenner confided in her impression of being taken hostage in the past. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Nothing is going well for Khloé Kardashian

Since meeting Tristan Thompson, Khloé Kardashian knows highs and stockings. Indeed, the two lovebirds have always maintained a jagged connection.

And this, because of the behavior of the athlete. Eh yes ! The young man is a seducer. And while Kris Jenner’s daughter was pregnant with their child, the latter went elsewhere.

At the time, this affair had not failed to make the buzz. The reason ? The darling of Khloé Kardashian had been seen in a nightclub in charming company… Ouch.

Injured, Kim’s sister had first wanted to draw a line under her boyfriend. But far from getting there, she finally made the decision to give the basketball player a second chance. In particular so as not to break up the family she was about to build.

But as Khloé Kardashian chose the path of forgiveness, Tristan Thompson did it again. New blow for the pretty blonde who decides to separate, once again, from the father of her daughter.

Despite the athlete’s faults, a source says True’s mom would still be in love with her ex. “I was told that Khloé still loves Tristan. She is determined to allow him to redeem himself.”

“And nothing would shock me if they got back together. It is also for this reason that the family does not flee Tristan. They also stand by Khloé, of course. The Kardashians always stick together,” explained a relative of the clan to Page Six. MCE TV tells you more about Khloé Kardashian.

Kim’s sister taken hostage in the past

You will therefore have understood it, the love life of Khloé Kardashian looks chaotic. Not long ago, she also shared a TikTok in which she explained to be hostage to his past with Tristan.

This video from the TikToker Graham explains that “Some people only know what they knew about you. They have no idea what’s really new about you.”.

The latter goes on to say that some of these people will try to ” hold you hostage to your past” but that it is crucial to face the future and move forward.

One thing is certain, it is that by publishing this TikTok, Khloé Kardashian is directly targeting the basketball player. Basketball player with whom she is about to have another child.

But while the baby’s arrival is imminent, the young man has, once again, been seen in charming company during his vacation in Greece.

For the moment, nothing seems clear about the relationship between Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. What, on the other hand, is confirmed is that the baby on the way is a little boy!