Khloe Kardashian admits that Tristan Thompson is not made for her… Bruce Willis is resting in the open air…

April 7, 2022

Jack White might be releasing his songs with Jay-Z

In 2009, Jack White and Jay-Z collaborated on several tracks, which were never released and never even leaked. The reason is simple: they are still not finished. But if we are to believe the White Stripes musician, all is not lost. The recordings, of course, still exist, and those who own them only need to finish them for them to be released one day!

” Yeah. That’s true, but it’s not me who doesn’t finish things. So it’s, uh… I’m not that kind of guy. No I’m kidding. But I’m more the kind of guy who says, “I’ll be there tomorrow”, you know? So they are different working styles. I think some of these things will come about when these guys aren’t busy with other projects and stuff,” he said in an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe.

A way to return the ball to Jay-Z’s court?

