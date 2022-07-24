Khloé Kardashian admits Tristan Thompson is ‘just not the guy’ for her

In a recent interview, The Kardashians Star Khloé Kardashian says Tristan Thompson is a great man and father, but not the guy for her. Tristan and Khloé first sparked romance rumors in August 2016. After they started dating, they made headlines multiple times for alleged infidelity on Tristan’s part. Their relationship was on and off, with the lovebirds breaking up and reconciling. Surprisingly, Tristan cheated on Khloé with his sister, Kylie Jenner’s former best friend, Jordyn Woods, while she was pregnant with their daughter True. After the cheating scandal, it seemed like Khloé was fed up with Tristan’s talent for cheating on her as they went their separate ways.

However, Tristan apparently found his way back into Khloé’s loving arms as they later got back together and sought to live happily ever after. However, that was only short-lived as Khloé parted ways with the NBA star for good in June 2021. Even after their separation, the former couple found themselves in the news due to the Tristan’s involvement in a paternity scandal. Maralee Nichols has filed a paternity suit against the basketball player, accusing him of being the father of her child. However, Tristan initially denied the accusation, but was forced to come forward after a paternity test confirmed he was indeed the father of the baby. Following the confirmation, Tristan publicly apologized to Khloé and everyone hurt by his actions.

During Maralee and Tristan’s paternity drama, sources revealed that Khloé was done with Tristan, even though she had no intention of stopping him from having a relationship with their daughter True. Months have passed since the Tristan-Maralee drama, but Khloé hasn’t changed her stance on her baby daddy. In an interview with hello americaRobin Roberts, the co-founder of Good American, shared details about her relationship with Tristan and her current feelings about him. Khloé said she first felt safe with Tristan early in their relationship and felt good for a while. Khloé recalled how Tristan cheated on her right before giving birth to True, but she still allowed him to be in the delivery room. She added, “I still think he’s a great guy and he’s a great dad. He’s just not the guy for me.”

During the interview, Robin asked Khloé what she and her siblings want in a partner. The reality TV star replied: “I think at the end of the day we all yearn for bliss. We want to feel happy, we want to feel safe.” Meanwhile, Khloé continues to have a co-parenting relationship with Tristan. There have been several reports of her wanting to date again and rumors that she is dating certain people. However, none of these rumors are accurate and there is no concrete news about his relationship. Khloé has been very active on social media sharing her workout routines with fans. She is also dedicated to being a good mother to her daughter, True.

Khloé has been through so much emotional turmoil during her relationship with Tristan. She gave him several chances to be a better man, but he broke her heart each time. So, it was no surprise that she walked away from it all. Therefore, one can understand why Khloé thinks Tristan is not the right man for her. However, The Kardashians The star showed just as much goodwill by still describing her ex as a great guy despite his multiple transgressions against her. Let’s hope Khloé finds the man she truly deserves while still being a great mother to her daughter. As for Tristan, we only hope he shows that he is indeed the big guy Khloé says he is with his actions moving forward.

Source: hello america/Twitter

