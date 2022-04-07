Khloé Kardashian Admits Tristan Thompson Is ‘Not For Her’

Louise Thewys



Guest on the show “Good Morning America”, Khloé Kardashian returned to her former relationship with Tristan Thompson.

New revelations. In an interview with Robin Roberts for the show “Good Morning America “, broadcast this Wednesday evening, Khloé Kardashian indulged in a few confidences. The 37-year-old mum has revealed she ‘felt good’ and ‘safe’ at the start of her relationship with Tristan Thompson.

The reality TV star remembered April 12, 2018 in particular. The date marks the NBA player’s infidelity. “I remember when he cheated on me just before I gave birth and I still got to have him in the delivery room. So yes, it may seem strange from the outside, but when my daughter watches my videos, these videos will also be pure and perfect,” she confided.

“He’s just not the guy for me”

For the former wife of Lamar Odom, he remains “a good father” and “a good person”. “He’s just not the guy for me.” For years, Khloé Kardashian had an on-and-off relationship with Tristan Thompson before finally splitting in June 2021.

At the time, a source told ‘People’ magazine that Kim Kardashian’s sister had no interest in getting back together with the 31-year-old basketball player. “Khloé and Tristan haven’t gotten back together, but they get on well. She seems happy to be single. She’s not interested in trying to have a relationship with Tristan right now.”