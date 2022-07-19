Khloé Kardashian admits Tristan Thompson is ‘not the guy for me’

Khloé Kardashian opened up about her complicated relationship with her child’s father, Tristan Thompson, in an interview for Thursday night’s “The Kardashians: An ABC News Special.”

“With Tristan, I felt incredibly safe at first, and I felt really good for a while,” Kardashian, 37, told “Good Morning America’s” Robin Roberts during the encounter.

“I remember when he cheated on me just before I gave birth, and I was able to have him still in the delivery room, and so yeah, it might have seemed strange to the outside world, but when my daughter check out my home videos, these videos are going to be as pure and perfect as i could have made them.

“I still think he’s a great guy and a great father, but he’s just not the guy for me.”

When asked about wanting more privacy amid her personal traumas, Kardashian replied, “We all crave those times, we sure do, but I think we all know what we got together for. registrants,” later adding that, “What I go through on social media is not what I go through in real life.

Tendency How to Start a Blog in 2022 and Earn Money

Kardashian’s relationship with the father of her only child, daughter True, has been a matter of public interest for years, receiving renewed attention after the NBA player had a child with another woman. last year, apparently while in a relationship with the “Good American” founder. .

“Today paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,” Thompson, 30, confessed in January after facing a paternity lawsuit from Nichols. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to raising our son amicably.

Thompson and Kardashian share their daughter, True. Getty Images

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this,” he added. “You don’t deserve the grief and humiliation I caused you. You don’t deserve the way I’ve treated you over the years.

While facing Robert’s series of questions was the first time the reality star has directly addressed her relationship with Thompson since their affair, she subtly shaded her ex with a message about his actions three weeks after his confession. sharing via Instagram, “Betrayal rarely comes from your enemies.”

Kardashian opened up about her complicated relationship with Thompson, who cheated on the reality star. ABC

Big sisters Kim and Kourtney also got to spill the beans during the Q&A, with the Skims founder opening up about her relationship with boyfriend Pete Davidson and the ‘Poosh’ creator discussing her high-profile relationship with her “husband” Travis Barker.