Khloé Kardashian adopts a curly square straight from the 80s

Khloé Kardashian has nothing to envy her sisters when it comes to hairstyles. Lately, the reality star has caused a stir by sporting a square and curtain bangs. Before this radical change, she had already made a name for herself with XXL mermaid waves and a Jessica Rabbit-style blow-dry. Accustomed to hair transformations, the star has once again changed her look by displaying a hairstyle straight from the past: a long curly square. This legendary cut from the 80s is reminiscent of the one sported by Jennifer Grey, the interpreter of “Baby” in the cult film Dirty Dancing. It was via the Instagram account of her brand “Good American”, that Khloé Kardashian showed off her new haircut during a black and white shoot to promote her eco-responsible denim campaign.

The return of vintage haircuts

Since the beginning of the year, beauty has been taking a step back in time by bringing up to date the make-up and hairstyles of the last century. And, according to the celebrities, they are not about to leave the beauty sphere anytime soon. Khloé Kardashian only confirms this trend by sporting a long curly bob arranged on the side to give even more volume to her hair. Indeed, in the 80s, volume and curls reigned supreme and swept over the heads of the most fashionable personalities like Jennifer Gray in Dirty Dancing. It would seem that 2022 marks the return of these too quickly forgotten trends.