Khloe Kardashian and her daughter wear the same outfits

via his official instagram account Khloe Kardashian shared a series of adorable photos in which she and her daughter True are dressed in identical outfits, The socialite’s followers left hundreds of comments appreciating the mother and daughter’s tender moment.

There’s no doubt that even though the creator of Good American The youngest of the Kardashian sisters has always acted as mommy of the group, Even the businesswoman treats her nephews as if they are her children, which is appreciated by her fans.

The adorable photos Khloe Kardashian shared with her daughter

As he usually does on his social networks, Khloe Kardashian shares adorable moment with daughter True Thompson, despite being a little girl injured hand She recently posed with her splint looking like a fashionista.

These photos appear to be from Kylie Jenner’s birthday trip, who celebrated his 26 years of age on 10 August. In the pictures, you can see the mother and daughter on a jetty at a beautiful lake.

appears in three publications Khloe Kardashian looked fabulous with platinum blonde hair that highlighted her red lipstick, But what really caught the attention of his followers was Images in which he appears with his daughter True Thompson,

Mother and daughter wore outfits with the same patternAs it had pink flowers and green leaves, the only difference was the length of the dress.

,they are the most beautiful pictures i have ever seen”, “Khloe is the best mom”, “Please someone needs to cast you and True as models”, and “these are the cutest pictures”, wrote some of his followers and friends.

