Khloe Kardashian and her ex-husband are now parents for the second time

In effect, Khloé Kardashian and her ex-spouse Tristan Thompson have welcomed their second child together, a baby boy, confirms Page Six.

It was last July that the businesswoman announced that she and Tristan were expecting another child via surrogate.

“Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate mother for such a beautiful blessing,” announced a family member on July 17.

Recall that the former lovebirds separated in January 2022. Together, they have the little True, four years old. Tristan Thompson was most talked about for his highly publicized infidelity to Khloe Kardashian.

