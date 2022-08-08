Entertainment

Khloe Kardashian and her ex-husband are now parents for the second time

Photo of James James3 hours ago
0 47 1 minute read


It’s in the middle of the media saga concerning the breakup of his sister Kim Kardashian and comedian and comedian Pete Davidson the news about Khloe Kardashian is out: the reality star is a mom for the second time!

It was on her 81st birthday that America’s favorite businesswoman, Martha Stuart, shared a selfie via her Instagram account, and it’s hard to believe she’s in her 80s.

• Read also: Khloé Kardashian is expecting second child with ex Tristan Thompson

• Read also: Scott Disick banned by the Kardashians

In effect, Khloé Kardashian and her ex-spouse Tristan Thompson have welcomed their second child together, a baby boy, confirms Page Six.

It was last July that the businesswoman announced that she and Tristan were expecting another child via surrogate.

“Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate mother for such a beautiful blessing,” announced a family member on July 17.

Recall that the former lovebirds separated in January 2022. Together, they have the little True, four years old. Tristan Thompson was most talked about for his highly publicized infidelity to Khloe Kardashian.

YOU WILL LIKE ALSO:

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James3 hours ago
0 47 1 minute read

Related Articles

Shakira and her front companies in Luxembourg

3 mins ago

“Hold Me Closer”: Britney Spears soon to be back, in duet with Elton John

24 mins ago

Demi Lovato as a couple? The singer would have found love

36 mins ago

Britney Spears is back and will release a title with Elton John

47 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button