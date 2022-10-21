Khloé Kardashian and her mom want to have their breasts redone together

Khloé Kardashian plans to have her breasts redone.

In the latest episode of The Kardashiansthe 38-year-old star was seen visiting her mother Kris Jenner as she recovered from hip replacement surgery.

After the matriarch remarked that it would be nice to be able to recover at the same time as someone else, her daughter confessed that she was open to the idea of ​​getting breast implants.

“I’m really considering getting my breasts done. It’s just something I think about,” she said, to which her mother replied, “Let’s do it together! Is it weird, mother-daughter breast implants?”

In another confessional, Khloé Kardashian confided that she was envious of her sisters’ breasts.

“I wear a latex top with a bra, so they look great right now, and I wish they looked like this all the time. I just want them bigger. When you see me in a bikini, I have no cleavage. My sisters have ample cleavage. I don’t know, you have to see them without this top, but that’s for another show, ”she said.

If Khloé Kardashian does decide to have her breasts redone, it won’t be the first time she’s gone under the knife.

In June 2021, the reality TV personality revealed she had had nose surgery and “injections.”

