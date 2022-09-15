Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner cuddle up with True & Dream in Christmas pajamas for new photoshoot

Image Credit: (Photo: Children’s Square)

Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner are ready for Christmas (or should we say, “Krismas”)! The mother-daughter duo posed in their Christmas-themed pajamas with Khloe’s daughter, 4 Trueand True’s cousin, 5 Dreamwhose parents are Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna, in a photo the momager, 66, shared on Sept. 15. The adorable foursome sat on a marble staircase lined with a beautiful garland and surrounded by gifts wrapped in festive red, gold and white wrapping paper. Their pajamas were all matching and decorated with blue, red, green and white striped patterns, some of which included reindeer prints. True upped the cuteness by rocking a Santa hat, while Dream donned reindeer ears.

In another photo from the fun family photoshoot obtained by HollywoodLife, Khloe, 38, and her mini-me changed into a different matching pajama set that was printed with colorful holiday-themed words like “cheer,” “joy” and “merry.” True stood on a plush white bed, while Khloe stood on the hardwood floor next to her. Next to them was a white Christmas tree decorated with gold, silver, and white ornaments. Gold and white gifts have been stuffed under the tree. True must have been a very good girl this year!

Kris revealed the photos were for their partnership with children’s clothing retailer, The Children’s Place. “Nothing better than working with my @khloekardashian, True and Dream on this campaign! she wrote on Instagram. “You all know I’m all about Christmas and I’m OBSESSIONED with @childrensplace matching family pajamas!! »

Dream and True seem like a natural fit for the campaign, as the two cousins ​​are constantly together. For example, they had a dance recital in June, after which Khloe posted selfies with them and even clips from their show. “Today was amazing! Our girls had their first dance recital and they were perfect!!!!” she exclaimed in legend. Then, in July, Khloe posted more selfies with them on a family trip to the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Maybe Dream and True will reunite for some official family photos for the Kardashians’ semi-annual Christmas card!