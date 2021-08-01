Khloe Kardashian and the party for the little ones of the house

thea Kardashian family is perhaps one of the largest of the star system. nevertheless the union between sisters and half-sisters is an indissoluble bond. So, despite the pandemic has forced many children to avoid too much contact with peers, or perhaps precisely because of this, Khloe Kardashian decided to throw a party for her daughter and the other little princesses of the house.

True Thompson is three years old and recently celebrated his birthday with family and friends. For the Kardashian sisters though, every occasion is good to party and so mom hired a party planner to make it special also a normal afternoon of play with cousins.

The little True was born in 2018 from the relationship with her partner of Khole at the time, basketball player Tristan Thompson. The two had started dating in 2016 and stayed together until 2019, when have broken permanently. True was just over a year old at the time.

Khloe and True have a special relationship fueled and spend a lot of time together. At the party organized by mom all of True’s cousins participate who color together and paint ceramics in the shape of stars and unicorns. Between balloons and flowers run and have fun in the garden. True is linked to all the little ones of the house but the strongest bond is the one with Dream Renée, daughter of Rob, the Younger Brother of the Kardashians, also born from the union between dad Robert and Kris Jenner.

In short, between divorces and remarriage the family over the years has only expanded, but this has never stopped her from taking every opportunity to gather and celebrate. Including an afternoon of play between cousins that thanks to a location decorated with art has become the social event of the day.

