Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Cope With Co-Parenting After Scandal

In his memoir “Friends, lovers and the big terrible thing”, Matthew Perry looks back on his addiction problems but also his love affairs, including his relationship of several months with actress Julia Roberts in the 1990s.

“This was before the Internet, before cell phones. All of our communication was by fax. There were hundreds of them. Three or four times a day, I sat in front of my fax machine and watched its message slowly appear. .Some evenings, I found myself at a party flirting with a pretty woman and I would cut the conversation short to go home and see if a new fax had arrived,” says the comedian in his autobiography.

Shortly after, “on a Saturday”, the two stars ended up meeting and Matthew then did everything for her to make an appearance in “Friends” in 1995. The couple ended their romance a few months later .

“Dating Julia Roberts was too much for me,” he continues. “I always felt like she was going to break up with me. I couldn’t be enough. I was broken, I couldn’t love. Instead of facing my fear of losing her one day, I preferred to break up with the beautiful and brilliant Julia Roberts.”

A choice which, according to him, surprised Julia.

“I could never describe the confusion on his face well enough,” the actor added.