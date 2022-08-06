Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson separated and parents again: their son is born!

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are parents again! Four years after True’s birth, the couple welcomed a baby boy via surrogate. On July 13, 2022, the exes had announced that they were expecting a second child, seven months after their breakup. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the amazing surrogate for such a beautiful blessing“, had thus declared the representative of the Kardashian family to Page Six.

This child was conceived before Kim Karashian’s sister learned that the basketball player had (once again) been unfaithful and had a baby with another woman, fitness instructor Maralee Nichols, who was suing him to get alimony.

While Tristan initially denied paternity of the child (born December 1, 2021) he later issued a public apology to Khloé after a paternity test revealed he was the father. He then admitted to having sex with Maralee Nichols in March 2021, when he was in a relationship with Khloé and they were in full marriage therapy.

Tristan Thompson, the “worst person on the planet”

Furious that her sister had been so humiliated, Kim Kardashian had indicated at the time that Maralee Nichols was pregnant with a son, the dream of her sister. “What’s so sad is that Khloé wants a baby boy. And now this girl is having a fucking baby boy? Fuck him!” Indeed, the sportswoman gave birth to a son named Theo. Kylie Jenner had for her part called Thompson “worst person on the planet“, while Kourtney Kardashian criticized her “endless betrayal“.

Currently, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are no longer in a relationship but will try to keep a good relationship for their children. A source told Insider that they hadn’t spoken since December”outside of co-parenting issues“.

Tristan Thompson now has four children from three different women: a daughter True and a boy with the star of Keeping Up With The Kardashiansa son with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig and a son named Theo with Maralee Nichols.