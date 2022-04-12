Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson together at True’s party

It is no secret to anyone that the relationship of Khloe Kardashian Y tristan thompson has been involved in controversy on more than one occasion, however, despite the situations that have led to their breakups, they have tried to maintain a cordial and respectful treatment. And it is that the two agree to always seek the happiness and well-being of their daughter True, who is his total adoration. The celebrity and the basketball player have put aside their differences to show their love and support for their daughter, as recently happened at the birthday party of tutus, as they affectionately call it. Khloé and Tristan met again at her house, where this weekend True’s celebration of her 4 years was held in advance. The little girl had a spectacular kitty-themed celebration, with impressive decorations, as well as games, sweets and of course, a delicious birthday cake. Among those summoned to this party could not miss the members of the new Kardashian generation: Stormy, Chicago, Dream Y psalmsas well as older cousins, North, Penelope Y Saint, who equally enjoyed the celebration. Click below to see more of this very special occasion that brought together the entire Kardashian clan and even Tristan with koko.

