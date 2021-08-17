Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson together for the third time

The gossip rages in the Kardashian house where it is said that Khloe gave his ex Tristan Thompson another chance. Their relationship broke off again after the betrayal of him, but the 37-year-old star would be ready to hug him again. This is the third possibility that the couple gives themselves after a separation.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson try again

Khloe Kardashian, who has known fame with Keeping up with the Kardashians, twice ended his relationship with Tristan Thompson. In fact, the star has been betrayed by her daughter’s father three times. He eventually forgave him in the previous two times and the last forgiveness came following a long courtship. The couple, who had happily gotten back together, were also talking about having another baby, when they ended up again due to another betrayal. And to put a point at the moment on this tangled matter is again the star who would have decided to reopen his arms to the basketball player.

The friend speaks: “He promised to do his best“

A source friend of the couple told a In Touch that their return together “it may not be the most ideal thing due to her trust issues, but she is willing to make it work and he has once again promised to do his best “. Another source also added that Tristan Thompson also promised Khloe Kardashian that things will be different now that he has signed with the Sacramento Kings to be closer to her and to little True. The two, therefore, would be ready to put aside the past to be able to “to be a real family and she believes him“.

