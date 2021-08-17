News

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson together for the third time

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Khloe Kardashian Tristan Thompson

The gossip rages in the Kardashian house where it is said that Khloe gave his ex Tristan Thompson another chance. Their relationship broke off again after the betrayal of him, but the 37-year-old star would be ready to hug him again. This is the third possibility that the couple gives themselves after a separation.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson try again

Khloe Kardashian, who has known fame with Keeping up with the Kardashians, twice ended his relationship with Tristan Thompson. In fact, the star has been betrayed by her daughter’s father three times. He eventually forgave him in the previous two times and the last forgiveness came following a long courtship. The couple, who had happily gotten back together, were also talking about having another baby, when they ended up again due to another betrayal. And to put a point at the moment on this tangled matter is again the star who would have decided to reopen his arms to the basketball player.

Loading...
Advertisements

The friend speaks: “He promised to do his best

A source friend of the couple told a In Touch that their return together “it may not be the most ideal thing due to her trust issues, but she is willing to make it work and he has once again promised to do his best “. Another source also added that Tristan Thompson also promised Khloe Kardashian that things will be different now that he has signed with the Sacramento Kings to be closer to her and to little True. The two, therefore, would be ready to put aside the past to be able to “to be a real family and she believes him“.

READ ALSO: Jennifer Lopez eliminates Alex Rodriguez from her life and also from social networks!

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

610
News

‘Bitcoin Family’ hides Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin in Secret Vaults
542
News

Ethereum Classic outperformed Ethereum
450
News

Angelina Jolie photo: what makes us so happy on the rooftops of Venice?
411
News

What the 600 million bitcoin mega-theft teaches us: here’s how to defend yourself
406
News

Music is in fashion: from Justin Bieber to Miley Cyrus, pop stars conquering fashion
373
News

Bitcoin, fashion enters the world of cryptocurrencies with Philipp Plein- Corriere.it
365
News

Stellar XLM in the wake of Ripple while waiting for MoneyGram …
346
News

Ravencoin enjoys the escape of the miners from Ethereum: that’s why it goes up …
346
News

Cardano SPO: Easy Staking Pool [EASY1]
323
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum regain momentum, Cardano overtakes Tether
To Top