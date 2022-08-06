Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcome baby #2 via surrogate

The latest from the Kardashian clan! Khloe Kardashian and ex Tristan Thompson welcomed their second child together via surrogate, confirms a source to We Weekly.

“The baby and the mother are very happy and healthy,” a source said. We. “Khloé is so excited to expand her family.”

We reported earlier this month that the Good American founder, 38, and NBA athlete, 31, are expecting baby No. 2, a baby boy. “We can confirm that True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” a Hulu personality rep said in a statement at the time. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the amazing surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We would like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.

A source later revealed exclusively to We that despite the couple’s big news, “Khloé and Tristan are not back together” and “have not spoken to each other since December outside of co-parenting matters.”

While the former couple, who already share 4-year-old daughter True, called it quits for good in 2021, the revenge body The author’s project to become a mother has never been denied.

“The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloé and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December,” the insider explained to Wereferring to Thompson’s scandal with Maralee Nichols31, which was revealed last year when the fitness instructor sued Thompson for child support, claiming to be pregnant with his child.

Kardashian has expressed her plans to expand her family over the years, even opening up about her desire to start an IVF journey during a February 2021 episode of keeping up with the Kardashians.

“I’m gonna need you,” the reality star told Thompson at the time. “We need to line it up with your schedule so I can make embryos out of my frozen eggs. …I think I’m ready to go through the whole pregnancy again. This process can take time. I have no idea. I want to be ready.

Ultimately, the Strong looks better naked The author chose to conceive via surrogate after learning she was at “high risk” of miscarriage. “[My doctor] said she would feel bad putting on [an embryo] without telling me that I probably wouldn’t be able to carry it,” she said. Kim Kardashian at the time.

The Celebrity Apprentice alum and former Cleveland Cavaliers star were first linked in 2016, before welcoming True two years later. Following two cheating scandals, they separated in February 2019. The duo briefly reconciled, however, in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, but the athlete was unfaithful again after meeting Nichols, 31 years, in December 2020.

The Khloe & Lamar The star first learned of Thompson’s transgression when the KKW Beauty founder, 41, uncovered the legal documents surrounding Nichols’ child support lawsuit. The University of Texas alum confirmed his paternity in December 2021 and the two welcomed son Theo the same month. The Canada native is also the father of a son Prince, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

Khloé, for her part, fell in love with the Chicago Bulls player. We confirmed last month that she was dating a private equity investor whose identity has not yet been revealed.

