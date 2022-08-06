Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcome baby boy via surrogate

Khloé Kardashian and her ex Tristan Thompson have welcomed their second child together, a baby boy, a rep for the reality TV star exclusively confirms to Page Six.

News broke on July 13 that the recurring couple were expecting a baby boy, seven months after their last split.

“Khloé is incredibly grateful to the amazing surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” Kardashian’s rep told Page Six at the time.

“We would like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family,” the statement concluded.

An insider went on to tell us that Kardashian, 38, and Thompson, 31, aren’t back together and haven’t spoken outside of co-parenting their 4-year-old daughter, True.

The ‘Kardashians’ star welcomed True in April 2018, a year after the athlete welcomed son Prince, now 5, with ex Jordan Craig.

The recurring, recurring couple are also the parents of daughter True. MEGA

While Kardashian and Thompson split in February 2019 following multiple cheating scandals on his part, they reconciled the following year – only for the NBA player to be unfaithful again.

Thompson admitted to having sex with Maralee Nichols in March 2021 in court documents released nine months later.

The exes’ second child together was conceived in November 2021 before Thompson’s paternity scandal and their ensuing breakup. BACKGROUND GRID

“Her whole statement is in this thing, which says, ‘I slept with her,'” Kim Kardashian said in a June episode of the family’s Hulu show documenting the December 2021 drama.

The Skims founder, 41, also noted at the time that Nichols was pregnant with a son, saying: “All that’s so sad is that [Khloé] wants a baby boy. Now this girl is having a baby boy? Any fucking chance who he sleeps with one night? Fuck it!

Kardashian has expressed her intention to give True a sibling. khloekardashian/Instagram

Nichols gave birth to a son named Theo later that same month.

Kylie Jenner called Thompson “the worst person on the planet” when the news broke, while Kourtney Kardashian slammed her “endless betrayal”.

Although Khloé told Robin Roberts in April that Thompson was “not the guy for” her – and she is now dating a private equity investor – she and Thompson conceived their son in November 2021 before his last transgression is revealed.

Prior to their split, the former couple expressed their intention to give True a sibling.

“I feel like now is the time to have another child,” Khloé said in a February 2021 episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

“I think I’m ready to do the whole pregnancy all over again,” the alum told E! added personality at the time. “This process can take time. I have no idea. I want to be ready.

Four months later, Khloé told Andy Cohen that their surrogate “failed”, explaining, “It’s a very tedious and difficult process.”