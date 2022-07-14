Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcome baby boy via surrogate

It’s a boy!

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are expecting a son via surrogate, Page Six can exclusively reveal.

“Khloé has always wanted a little brother for True and has decided to move forward with the support of his family,” a source tells us exclusively.

The exes – who are already parents to 4-year-old daughter True – made headlines on Wednesday when news of their expanding family broke.

“We can confirm that True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” the ‘Kardashians’ star’s rep tells us.

“Khloé is incredibly grateful to the amazing surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We would like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.

An insider added that Kardashian, 38, and Thompson, 31, are not back together and have not spoken to each other since December outside of co-parenting True.

It was during this month that the NBA star was caught up in another cheating scandal, admitting the following month that he had fathered his third child.

However, multiple sources tell us the exes were planning a second baby together when Kardashian learned of Thompson’s infidelity.

“The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloé and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December,” one insider shared, while another added that “at that time, Khloé was like, ‘I’m gonna do this on my own.

We are told that the baby is not yet born but is due any day now.

The exes already share True, their 4-year-old daughter. TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA

The Good American co-founder broke up with the perpetually unfaithful Chicago Bulls center forward when a DNA test confirmed he was the father of fitness model Maralee Nichols’ 6-month-old son, Theo.

Thompson also shares son Prince, 5, with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

On June 21, a source told Us that Kardashian was dating a private equity investor she met through her older sister, Kim Kardashian.

Our insider says Khloé and the mystery man were introduced at a dinner party a few weeks prior.