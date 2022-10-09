Khloe Kardashian appears to be applauding Kourtney after the star accused her sisters of ‘colluding against her’ in a family feud

KHLOE Kardashian has seemingly applauded her sister Kourtney after she accused her family of ganging up on her.

Kardashian’s older sister recently opened up about her rivalry with the other siblings.

Hulu

Kourtney Kardashian recently accused her sisters of ‘colluding’ against her[/caption]

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Older brother Kardashian has been absent from family activities for the past few months[/caption]

INSTAGRAM/khloekardashian

Meanwhile, Khloe shared a post about ‘positivity’[/caption]

Now Khloe, 38, may have clapped back with a cryptic message shared on her Instagram Stories.

The reality star took to the platform on Saturday to post a note on a white background, reading: ‘Speak positive words in your life every morning. See big. Think about healing. Think success. Think of peace. Think of happiness. Consider the growth mindset. Always start the day with positive energy.

The mysterious post followed Kourtney, 43, finally revealing the truth behind her much-speculated feud with the rest of her family.

The Hulu star exposed the truth about his rivalry with Kim, 41, and Khloe during an appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast.

In Tuesday’s episode, podcast host Amanda Hirsch mentioned Kourtney’s once-close bond with Khloe.

She recalled the close relationship between the Poosh founder and younger Kardashian sister and how Kim was the “outsider” of the group.

Although that dynamic seems to have changed, Khloe and Kim grow closer and Kourtney grows apart from the pair.

The Poosh founder speculated that her sisters’ new closeness could be because they are both welcoming children at the same time.

Kim’s third child, four-year-old Chicago, was born in January 2018 via surrogate, while Khloe gave birth to her first child, True, in April of that year.

The siblings also share similar motherhood journeys as Khloe followed in Kim’s footsteps and went the surrogacy route to have her second child, a son, who was born in August.

“I just felt like they really bonded — like they were going through the same things,” Kourtney shared of her sisters’ relationship.

The TV star went on to reveal what separates her from her siblings, saying they “colluded” against her over her different career goals.

“And then I felt like that was when I was unhappy with the show, especially because of their association.”

“Pretty much everything Khloe and I did to Kim, and they kind of gave it back to me,” Kourtney explained.

The Lemme founder shared that she also started therapy at the time, so she felt “sensitive” to her sisters’ comments.

Although Kourtney and Khloe aren’t as close as they used to be, the star assured listeners that their relationship is “good” now.

FAMILY QUARTER?

However, there may still be bumps in her relationship with Kim, based on a recent comment Kourtney made to her little sister.

Recently, Kourtney took to Instagram to promote her new supplement line, Lemme.

One fan took to the comments section to rip the TV personality, writing, “Kim works harder than you, always did, always will.”

Kourtney didn’t phase, however, and responded with the catchy quip, “Working will never be my top priority (my kids and hubby always will be!) and I make no apologies for being me. ”

She continued, “Also, I love this work company and it doesn’t feel like work.”

After her summer wedding to drummer Travis Barker, 46, the mother of three has been absent from many family activities.

Hulu

Kourtney credited Kim and Khloe’s closeness to their surrogates[/caption]

Getty

She’s been focusing on her relationship with Travis Barker over the past year and a half[/caption]