Khloé Kardashian as a couple: the indiscretions of a relative on his new crush

After a Blind Date, Khloé Kardashian is finally entering a new romance. His history with a private equity investor has leaked.

Khloé Kardashian, 37, is finally moving on and start a new romance. A source revealed to PEOPLE that his new crush would be a private equity investor. However, no information has been released on his identity. Another clue, the meeting between the lovers took place through Kim Kardashian41, duringa dinner held a few weeks ago.

Still according to the magazine, Khloe Kardashian and her ex Tristan Thompson, 31, were present at a family lunch on Saturday, June 18. This meeting happened after their daughter’s dance recital, True. Besides these co-parenting issues, the parents of the 4-year-old girl no longer speak to each other. On June 17, Khloé Kardashian also had to make a denial that she would go out with a “other NBA player”. His comment on Instagram leaves no doubt about the matter “Definitely NOT TRUE! !!“ she writes. The Kardashian sister even adds “I do not see anyone“. She then shared “I am happy to focus on my daughter and myself for a moment.”

Khloé Kardashian: the drama surrounding the breakup of the Thompson-Kardashian couple

Last December, Tristan Thompson, 31, was the subject ofa lawsuit for alimony. The plaintiff is none other than Maralee Nichols, a personal trainer from Texas. After several months of sexual intercourse, a baby was also conceived: Theo. The little boy was born at the beginning of December 2021. That’s not all! Another person reports to PEOPLE on Khloé Kardashian’s reaction to the Thompson’s infidelities. The words “devastating” and “she’ll never take it back“ have been mentioned several times.

This drama, Khloé Kardashian, 37, also mentioned it during the last season of The Kardashians broadcast on Hulu. The young woman says “It’s not easy, but it’s also, I think, a form of therapy for me at the same time.“Khloé Kardashian Says She”like to see how the rest of my family reacts to things. These little things mean a lot to me.” “And I like to see these things, just how the whole family – not about this situation, but in any situation – how we all gather around each other in times that are difficult for us.” she concluded.