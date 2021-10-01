Khloe Kardashian, because Kim’s sister was never invited to the Met Gala

Khloe Kardashian is the only one in the family who has never attended the Met Gala and over the years more or less truthful legends have been born on the matter. Only today, however, Kim’s sister intervened personally, silencing all those who believed she was banned from the event.

A few weeks ago a new edition of the Met Gala, the first that was held in attendance after more than a year and a half of pandemic, and the stars took the opportunity to give their best in terms of looks. Although some time has passed since that magical night, still today the photos of the red carpet manage to make the rounds of the web. Kim Kardashian made people argue with the dress that also covered her face, Kendall Jenner dared with a crystal minidress: who was missing from the “family clan”? Khloe Kardashian, who only today revealed an indiscretion regarding the fashion Oscars.

Khloe Kardashian was not banned from the Met Gala

Khloe is the only member of the Kardashian / Jenner family who has never attended the Met Gala and it hasn’t gone unnoticed. It is therefore not surprising that more or less truthful legends have arisen on the issue: in recent years on the web it was said that the sister of Kim & Co. had been banned from the event. The reason? Anna Wintour would have forbidden it to anyone who is not famous enough. Although it is well known that the Vogue director hides a truly needy character behind her super glamorous image, the truth is very different from what has been leaked.

Khloe Kardashian’s response to fans

After numerous requests from fans seeking the truth, it was Khloe Kardashian herself who clarified the matter on Twitter. To the question “Tell me if the Met Gala rumors are true, please clarify thanks “Kim’s sister simply replied”Absolutely not true“, thus silencing the gossips. In short, it would be simply a coincidence, even if inevitably for the ill-thinkers the mystery about the relationship between Khloe and the Met Gala thickens more and more. At this point we just have to wait for the next edition to understand if the social star will finally receive the long-awaited invitation.