Khloe Kardashian brags about her long, razor-sharp nails despite critics claiming they’re ‘dangerous’ for her baby

KHLOE Kardashian bragged about her long, razor-sharp fingernails with a new post.

It comes after critics claimed they were ‘dangerous’ to her newborn son.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Khloe, 38, showed off her new acrylics after getting a manicure from celebrity nail technician Chaun Legend.

The Good American founder bragged about her “sculpted and painted” greenhouses, which featured textured silver tips.

She showed off the new look as she settled into a matching silver gray fleece.

But Khloe has previously come under fire from fans for showing off her incredibly long fingernails after welcoming a baby boy last month.

Kardashian followers said they couldn’t “understand” how Khloé could care for her newborn baby with “dangerous” long fingernails.

One had previously slammed the TV star: “It’s a sign that she’s not personally looking after the baby. »

Khloe has also come under fire for opening a fancy restaurant just three days after announcing that she and cheating ex Tristan Thompson, 31, welcomed a second child via surrogate.

The boy, whose name is unknown, was conceived shortly before Khloe learned that Tristan had cheated on her and fathered a child with his mistress Maralee Nichols, 31.

In light of the scandal, Khloe has yet to reveal photos of herself and Tristan’s baby boy.

However, according to PEOPLE, Khloe is only waiting to name her son until she’s sure she’s picked the right name.

“Khloe is on cloud nine. Having a sibling for True has been such a journey. She is very excited to be a mom again. She really wanted a baby boy,” a rep told the outlet.

“Khloe has yet to share a name. She takes her time with the name. She wants it to be fair,” the insider added.

Meanwhile, Maralee claims that Tristan “still hasn’t met” the nine-month-old son, Theo, whom they share.

The NBA player called his former mistress a ‘gold digger’ as they argued over child support.

Besides their newborn baby, Khloe and Tristan also share a four-year-old daughter, True, from their tumultuous five-year relationship.

The basketball star, who is currently a free agent, has reunited with the Kardashian family many times this year as he and Khloe continue to navigate their difficult co-parenting situation.

