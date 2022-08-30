Khloe Kardashian Breaks the Silence on Being a Mom of 2: I Take It ‘Very Seriously’

Image Credit: (Photo: BACKGRID)

Khloe Kardashian, 38, is a world-famous reality TV star and millionaire entrepreneur, but her favorite title is “Mom.” In an interview on August 30, she said she loved everything about being a mother of two and that it was the greatest privilege. “I know it’s cliché, but I love everything, even the hardest parts [about being a mom of two]. I [my kids] to challenge myself as a person, and to be able to turn little people into really amazing big people is an honor and a gift,” she said. She. “We need to take these roles seriously, especially these days, with the degree of accessibility children have and the information they are exposed to at such a young age. It’s super scary, but I take my job very seriously. I love him so much. »

The Good American founder is the proud mother of a daughter True Thompson4 years old and a baby boy born by surrogate mother on August 5th. She shares both with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 31, despite having full legal and physical custody of their new bundle of joy. “Even though Khloé will have full custody of the baby, she is more than happy to have Tristan in their child’s life as much as he wants,” a source said. HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on their arrangement.

The custody agreement comes as no surprise, because just a day before Khloe’s baby boy is born, HL EXCLUSIVELY learned that the mom-to-be didn’t care whether Tristan would be there for the birth of their child or not. At the time, he had just been seen galloping around Greece with mystery women as his child’s due date approached. Rather than worrying about Tristan’s fate, the source said Khloe has been busy preparing to become a mother of two. “Khloe was frantic to get everything perfect for the baby and she went too far. Not only did she have the crib done for months, but she stocked everything a baby could need in her home — and more,” they explained.

As fans know, Tristan and Khloe conceived their second child together in November 2021 when Khloe was unaware that Tristan was already at the start of a paternity battle. The news broke in December, which officially separated the couple for good. In January, Tristan confirmed that he had in fact cheated on Khloe and fathered a child with another woman.

Hot Items Currently

See this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

As always, Khloe was just concerned about being the best possible parent to her mini-me daughter, True. And even when it was reported that Khloe was dipping her feet back into the dating world, a person close to her revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that dating will never be more important than raising your kids. “Khloe truly believes that she will one day find the kind of love she knows she deserves. But that day is not today,” they noted. “Khloe has decided to put her love life on hold to make her newborn baby and True her number one priority. Then come his health and his career.

the old revenge body the host had gone on a few dates “with someone Kim [Kardashian] hooked her up with” earlier in the year, but it was hard to cultivate a romance when she had a baby on the way. “Khloe is beyond excited about the baby so it was really hard for her to keep the news to herself especially when people pushed her to go out and date him,” added another person close to the story. reality TV star at the time. For now, Khloe is living her best life as a single mother of two.