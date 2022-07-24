Khloe Kardashian called out Kim for sharing the ‘Camp Rock’ meme

Call him. Khloe Kardashian did not leave Kim Kardashian slip without giving proper credit to the founder of Good American.

“OMG someone sent this to our group chat and it’s making me cry 💀😂,” the SKKN by Kim founder, 41, wrote via her Instagram Story on Saturday, July 23.

She posted a tweet that shared a TikTok video of Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam. The 2010 Disney Channel Original Movie was edited with video from a 2015 episode of keeping up with the Kardashians. Whereas Demi Lovato and the Jonas Brothers march to a step routine while proudly chanting “camp rock,” Khloé, 38, Kendall JennerKim and Kourtney Kardashian give judgmental looks. Kris Jenner, however, is having the best time of her life on a zipline through the forest.

The accompanying tweet read, “This shit got me so weak 😭 I feel like the facial expressions on each of them are so relevant lmaoo.”

Khloé shared Kim’s post via her own Instagram story. “That hoe really said ‘someone’ knowing damn well it was me lol,” the revenge body the host wrote alongside a screenshot.

“SOMEBODY forgot to tag you in my last post @kimkardashian,” the next slide reads.

The Skims founder responded via her Story. “Okay that was @khloekardashian,” Kim wrote with an eye-rolling emoji.

While she’s not always known for being a meme queen, Khloé has her family’s support in more important ways. Her sisters “completely support each other and are there for Khloé,” a source exclusively says We Weekly amid the public announcement that the Strong looks better naked the author is expecting a baby via surrogate with Tristan Thompson. “They will of course be there to support her and the baby.”

The insider added, “As for Tristan, most of them grew distant from him, especially after learning he was expecting a baby with Maralee.”

Khloé has dated Thompson, 31, since 2016. They welcomed daughter True, now 4, in April 2018 shortly after news broke that the Canadian athlete had cheated on the star of reality show with several women. They last got back together in 2021 and were living together when news broke that Thompson was being chased by Maralee Nichols for child support after having an affair in March of that year. (Nichols welcomed son Theo in December.)

During Hulu’s Season 1 The Kardashians, Khloé admitted learning about her ex’s infidelity “with the rest of the world” in December 2021, telling the camera she felt “embarrassed” by the scandal playing out in the public eye. “A courtesy would be not to do so. But okay, if you do, you’re not even going to tell me before the rest of the world? It’s just an extra slap in the face,” she said in a June episode. “It’s humiliating.”

A few weeks later, it was revealed that Tristan and Khloé were expecting a second child via surrogate this year. The child was conceived the month before the child support lawsuit was made public.

