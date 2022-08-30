Khloé Kardashian calls her and Tristan Thompson’s son’s upbringing “an honor”

ads

Khloé Kardashian has opened up about herself and Tristan Thompson’s baby boy for the first time since announcing the baby’s arrival via surrogate.

“Being able to turn little people into truly amazing people is an honor and a gift,” the ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ alum, 38, said of his daughter True, 4, and baby brother in an interview with Elle, published on Tuesday. .

“I know it’s cliché, but I love everything, even the hardest parts [of parenting] “said the reality TV star. “It’s super scary, but I take my job very seriously.

“We need to take these roles seriously, especially these days, with the degree of accessibility children have and the information they are exposed to at such a young age,” she continued.

Kardashian and Thompson conceived their son via surrogate in November 2021 – a month before Kardashian, 38, discovered the 31-year-old cheated on her with Maralee Nichols and fathered a son named Theo.

While the reality star kept her growing family a secret, news broke on July 13 that she was expecting a son.

“Khloé is incredibly grateful to the amazing surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” Kardashian’s rep told Page Six at the time. “We would like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family. »

An insider went on to note that the duo weren’t back together, explaining, “Khloé and Tristan already had the baby in the works when the scandal broke. At that point, Khloé said to herself, “I’m going to do it myself. »

Since Kardashian and the Canadian native started dating in 2016, their tumultuous relationship has been rocked by multiple infidelity scandals.

Kardashian gave birth to daughter True in April 2018.

Kardashian gave birth to daughter True in April 2018.

After Thompson’s paternity scandal last year, the ‘Strong Looks Better Naked’ author made it clear that the NBA player was ‘not the guy for’ her.

“I felt incredibly safe at first, and I felt really good for a while,” the Los Angeles native told Robin Roberts of their romance in an April interview.

“I still think he’s a great guy,” she said at the time. “And he’s a great dad. »

Although news broke in June that Kardashian was dating a private equity investor Kim Kardashian introduced her to, their relationship “collapsed” by the time baby No. 2 arrived earlier this month.

