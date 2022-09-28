Khloe Kardashian calls herself ‘fat’ for eating vitamin gummies

Khloe Kardashian raised her eyebrows when she screwed up while promoting Kourtney KardashianThe new brand of gummy vitamins from Lemme.

The Good American co-founder, 38, took to social media on Tuesday, September 27, to show off a glimpse of a gumball machine she got from her sister. “Ah, what is it? Wait, I’m so fat I ate it all,” Khloé said after eating two pieces. “I got Lemme Focus, and like I said, I need it today.”

In response, fans questioned the reality star’s comments, tweeting, “Not @khloekardashian saying she’s fat because she ate two vitamin gummies😒 #lemma.”

Khloé’s post comes after she has previously been candid about her weight fluctuation and using exercise to relive stress. After season 2 of The Kardashians premiered on Thursday, September 22, viewers were quick to point out that his anxiety was visibly affecting the Strong looks better naked author.

“@khloekardashian is probably the most beautiful woman I have ever seen…regardless of her height. She is a beautiful mother with a heart of gold. I say this with the purest of hearts. She’s really skinny now, who wouldn’t be after… Thank goodness and for OUR villages,” one commenter wrote via Twitter, referring to Khloé’s ups and downs with her ex Tristan Thompson.

A third fan, however, defended Khloé’s approach to body positivity, tweeting, “@khloekardashian’s body created life, is healthy & strong & her eyes will never see this response because she won’t. couldn’t tell what you’re thinking.”

The TV personality once made headlines when an untouched bikini photo surfaced online. At the time, Khloé opened up about how social media affects her struggles with her appearance.

“The photo that was posted this week was beautiful,” she wrote via Instagram in April 2021. “But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you not being flattering in bad lighting or capturing your body as it is after working so hard to get it to this point – and then sharing it with the world – you should have the right to ask let it not be shared – no matter who you are.

Khloé noted that her body issues worsened after being compared to her family. “You never get used to being judged and separated and being told how unattractive you are, but I will say if you hear something enough you’ll start to believe it,” she detailed. “That’s how I’ve been conditioned to feel, that I’m not beautiful enough just by being myself.”

The lengthy social media post concluded: “It is not for anyone to decide or judge what is or is not acceptable. I realized that we can’t go on living our lives trying to fit into the perfect mold of what others have prepared for us. Just do it and make sure your heart is happy.