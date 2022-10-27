Khloé Kardashian celebrates her life as a single mother with her children!

American star, Khloé Kardashian celebrates her new life as a single mother with her children. We tell you more.

She is raising her two children alone. Khloé Kardashian celebrates her status as a single mother and leaves the dramas with her ex behind her. MCE TV tells you more!

Single and happy mother

In 2018, Khloé Kardashian welcomed her first child with her ex, Tristan Thompson. Little True is the couple’s first daughter.

4 years later, both parents welcomed a new child. A boy this timeborn to a surrogate mother.

A little over a month ago, Khloé Kardashian announced that she would soon be a mom for the second time. On August 6, she and her ex, Tristan Thompson finally welcomed their second child.

It was last November that the couple decided to have a second child. He also considered himself very lucky to have found an “extraordinary” surrogate mother.

But between Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, it’s always a roller coaster. While the young woman had forgiven her for her infidelity during her first pregnancy, the basketball player gave the cover a few months ago.

Khloé Kardashian had discovered that her daughter’s father had cheated on her againe. Worse still, he even had a child with his mistress! But the procedure for the second child was already launched.

Kim Kardashian’s sister has therefore decided to go all the way and welcome her second baby. The family grew. But that does not mean that the young mother has stopped having fun! Quite the contrary.

Khloé Kardashian is focusing on her

After discovering the infidelity of Tristan Thompson, Khloé Kardashian fell from the clouds. This time, a child was involved.

After a paternity test, Maralee Nichols has indeed proven that the famous sportsman was indeed the father. Khloé Kardashian therefore decided to end her romance with the father of her children.

“We would like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family” a relative of the Kardahsian family then asked.

In any case, Khloé Kardashian seems to have put her priorities back in place. According to Faye Resnick, her mother Kris Jenner’s best friend, she would have found her family balance.

“I had a slumber party with Kris last night and saw the baby, and he’s just the cutest little boy, and the nurse that was there was spectacular. The baby is amazing. So beautiful. » she confided.

As for little True, she seems happy to play the big sisters! “True is very excited and very curious. She loves the baby. » added the friend of Kris Jenner.

Despite the separation with Tristan Thompson, Khloé Kardashian seems to be doing well. We wonder, however, whether the young dad will again be in the family picture.

Since their debut, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have lived a complicated relationship. This is often marred by the infidelities of the young athlete.

The Kardashian family star always seems to find a way to forgive him! Will she do the same again ? Stay tuned, up close.