Khloé Kardashian cold with her big sister Kourtney Kardashian?

In a recent interview, Kourtney Kardashian revealed that her relationship with her sister Khloé Kardashian was not like before!

For some time now, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian fans have been wondering if they are cold. This week, the has finally decided to react to these rumors.

Kourtney Kardashian dangles on her relationship with Khloé Kardashian

For several years now, fans of the Kardashian family have been following their adventures through their reality TV. They very often attended many arguments between the sisters.

Kim Kardashian has often faced her two sisters. But now, things seem to be different. Indeed, Khloé Kardashian is closer to Kanye West’s ex.

While Kourtney Kardashian has moved away from the family. Since she is in a relationship with Travis Barker, she has decided to devote herself entirely to her husband and her children.

However, Khloé Kardashian and her big sister had an amazing relationship before. They didn’t hide anything and had an incredible bond. But now it seems that things have changed.

“I think life is no longer the same” revealed While she started getting closer to Travis Barker, her two little sisters grew closer over the months.

In the podcast “Not Skinny but Not Fat”, Kourtney Kardashian confided. “I think when Khloé was pregnant with True and Kim had a surrogate mother at that timeI had the impression that they really bonded” .

“They turned against me”

Kourtney Kardashian also explained about Khloé Kardashian and Kanye West’s ex: “They were going through the same things” . She also has the impression that her two little sisters left her.

“I felt like that was almost all Khloé and I did to Kim, and they were turning on me” confessed the young woman on Khloé Kardashian.

The one who tries to have one has all the same reassured the fans. She revealed that they still have a good relationship. There is little, the mother of True has again taken the defense of Kim Kardashian.

” You are the father of my nieces and nephews. And I try to be respectful. But please STOP tearing Kimberly down. And use our family when you want to distract. That’s enough“said Khloé Kardashian.

Before adding: “We all know the truth. And in my opinion, everyone has had enough. YOU wanted separate birthdays. I have seen all the texts that prove it” .

“And when you changed your mind and wanted to come, you came too” , concluded Khloé Kardashian. One thing is certain, the latter has no intention of being silent. She is very angry with Kanye West.

While the latter had apologized to Kim Kardashian, he still continued to attack him publicly. Words that no longer pass for Khloé Kardashian. The latter wants to restore the truth.

It remains to be seen whether tensions in his family will ease with Kanye West. Lately, the rapper has been freewheeling. He does not hesitate to go after many stars. Like Gigi Hadid for example.