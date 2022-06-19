Khloe Kardashian compares “The Kardashians” to therapy

The 37-year-old star discovered while filming her family’s reality show, ” The Kardashians“, that Tristan Thompson cheated on her and had a child with another woman, and while every moment of drama was captured on camera, Khloe said remembering it now has helped her heal. .

While screening the reality show on Disney+, the businesswoman said, ” It’s not easy, but it’s also, I think, a form of therapy for me at the same time. I also like to see how the rest of my family reacts to things. How we come together in difficult times for us. »

Khloe and Tristan had been in an on-and-off relationship since 2016 and had their daughter True in 2018. When the basketball player had a child with another woman, they got back together afterwards.

After the episode aired in which Tristan’s betrayal was uncovered, Khloe tweeted, ” We all deserve forgiveness and above all….. LOVE… Life is full of lessons, moments to teach. We need to treat them with grace/love. Even if we feel hurt by them. »

The star added: Take your moment, cry, shout but keep your cool, remember that love heals and teaches more than anger. »

Referring directly to the on-screen drama, Khloe wrote, ” It was definitely a tough episode, but there’s so much beauty in how close my family is together. We will always be together and we will love each other deeply (sic).”