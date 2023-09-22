Khloe Kardashian complains about lack of time in her agenda

khloe kardashian He managed to reserve time in his agenda to go out with his best friend. Malika, this time without the kids. Khloe is older than two, while Malika also has a young child. But now we don’t see each other as much as before and Khloe admits that sometimes it’s not easy to balance life with children.

Kim Kardashian’s sister shared a photo of her and Malika at a restaurant, and commented on the legend:

“The moments I spent with her 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 I want more! It’s weird when you become an adult and you have to balance life haha, remember two days because we never leave each other for weeks. Now we have to be responsible adults 🙄”, he commented to the company.

Malika responded to our comments: “Isn’t this crazy? I wish we could go back, but I know we’ll be together for two years on a balancing chain. I love you Alma Gamea 💋”.

Khloe responded, “Adulting is a jungle.”

fall from cancer

Khloe Kardashian has opened up about her journey against skin cancer after having a “small melanoma particle” removed from her chest last year. And now Kim Kardashian’s appearance on our Instagram stories reminds us of that scary moment we experienced.

“For those who don’t know, I have a skin cancer scare on my face,” she wrote while sharing a series of photos. “We had to take a tumor out from underneath,” he recalled.

The photos show visible scars on her face caused by the removal of the tumor, which Kardashian revealed she is now receiving cosmetic injections as she appears with a burdock on her face.

“By the way, I waited over nine months to submit this,” he wrote. “Pacientia is everything and it is clear that we have to make sure that everything is safe from a medical point of view.”

Khloe said she will “always do something” that she has to do.

“I look crazy in those pictures, but I’m so happy because my face is slowly getting better,” he wrote.

He said of the doctor’s work, “It not only removes the tumor and guarantees that you are completely free of cancer, but also does an excellent job of making the scar as small and more beautiful as possible.”

Kardashian also asked her millions of followers to get regularly checked for skin cancer.

“I never thought that that little spot would turn into skin cancer and I couldn’t imagine what could happen if you didn’t go to a doctor to get it checked,” he said.

But this was not the first time that Khloe Kardashian faced skin cancer. He said that when he was barely 19 years old he found a deadly mole on his shores.

















