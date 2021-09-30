News

Khloe Kardashian: – Confess: – She lost her hair

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Those Who Followed “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” Reality While still on TV, you may have learned that one of the sisters, Khloe Kardashian (37), contracted the coronavirus last year.

This was confirmed by the star herself in the reality series The Family.

Unedited bikini photo leaked: – Error

I just found out I have the crown. I went to my room, so everything will be fine. She said on screen that she was really bad for a few days.

In addition, the 37-year-old revealed that the symptoms are vomiting, tremors and severe headaches. Now, however, he reveals other consequences he has received.

Back blows: This weekend, a photo of reality star Khloe Kardashian, 36, surfaced on social media in a leopard bikini, which hasn’t been completely changed. The photo triumphed on social media, now she replies. Video: watch and listen
Show more

I lost my hair

On Twitter, the 37-year-old said she experienced hair loss after contracting the virus last year, she said. people.

My hair fell out after Covid, the reality star shares, and adds that she was injured in March last year.

– After that, the game really lasted a while.

Loading...
Advertisements
so stop it

so stop it

Many sufferers report a loss of taste and smell. However, she reveals the 37-year-old’s escape, as it was “the only thing she was doing Do not Lost “.

– but I had everything else – really everything else you could think of, he adds.

proceed: Khloe Kardashian admits what she did to her face. Images from HayU on TV 2.
Show more

Download hit series

At the end of September last year, it became known that reality works. Keeping up with the Kardashians had an expiration date. After 14 years and 20 seasons, the final season aired in early 2021.

To all our fans Kim Kardashian West wrote on Instagram With a sad heart we made the difficult decision to say goodbye to Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

This is how they will make money now

This is how they will make money now

“I’m too emotional to express myself now. Changes are difficult, but sometimes there is also something you need, ”Khloe Kardashian wrote on Instagram.

The TV series, launched in 2007, revolves around the lives of mother Kris Jenner and children Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

756
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
597
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
567
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
566
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
559
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
558
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
555
News

Amanda Seyfried mom tormented by a dark secret in the movie trailer
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
548
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
548
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top