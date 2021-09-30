Khloe Kardashian: – Confess: – She lost her hair

Those Who Followed “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” Reality While still on TV, you may have learned that one of the sisters, Khloe Kardashian (37), contracted the coronavirus last year.

This was confirmed by the star herself in the reality series The Family.

I just found out I have the crown. I went to my room, so everything will be fine. She said on screen that she was really bad for a few days.

In addition, the 37-year-old revealed that the symptoms are vomiting, tremors and severe headaches. Now, however, he reveals other consequences he has received.

I lost my hair

On Twitter, the 37-year-old said she experienced hair loss after contracting the virus last year, she said. people.

My hair fell out after Covid, the reality star shares, and adds that she was injured in March last year.

– After that, the game really lasted a while.

so stop it

Many sufferers report a loss of taste and smell. However, she reveals the 37-year-old’s escape, as it was “the only thing she was doing Do not Lost “.

– but I had everything else – really everything else you could think of, he adds.

At the end of September last year, it became known that reality works. Keeping up with the Kardashians had an expiration date. After 14 years and 20 seasons, the final season aired in early 2021.

To all our fans Kim Kardashian West wrote on Instagram With a sad heart we made the difficult decision to say goodbye to Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

“I’m too emotional to express myself now. Changes are difficult, but sometimes there is also something you need, ”Khloe Kardashian wrote on Instagram.

The TV series, launched in 2007, revolves around the lives of mother Kris Jenner and children Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.