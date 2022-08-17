Khloé Kardashian congratulates Rob’s ex, Adrienne Bailon, on her first baby

ads

Khloé Kardashian is following Rob Kardashian’s ex.

The Good American co-founder has congratulated Adrienne Bailon on the arrival of Israel Houghton’s baby boy via surrogate, 11 years after the ‘Cheetah Girls’ star split from Rob.

“I am so beyond happy for you A!!! Khloé, 38, gushed in an Instagram comment on Tuesday. “He’s the luckiest little boy to have you both as parents.

“You are going to be the most amazing mom! the “Kardashians” star continued. ” I love you! Enjoy every second â¤ï¸.”

Bailon, who dated Rob from 2007 to 2009, debuted her son, Ever, in a black-and-white hospital photo.

“Our baby boy is here and we are so in love! the former “The Real” co-host, 38, and Houghton, 51, gushed in a joint social media upload. “Our journey to baby has been very difficult. But God is faithful to his word and his promises.

The former “The Real” co-host and Israel Houghton’s first baby arrived together via surrogate. Getty Images for Elton John AIDS

The couple called the child their most ‘beautiful secret’, adding: ‘He is worth every tear, every disappointment, every delayed prayer, every IVF cycle, every miscarriage. All. … We have never been so happy to lose sleep! »

Bailon married the composer in November 2016, nearly two years after their engagement. Houghton was previously married to Meleasa Houghton and has four other children: Mariah, Jordan, Milan and Israel.

Bailon dated Rob from 2007 to 2009. WireImage

After getting married in Paris, the couple struggled to conceive their first baby together.

“It can be really daunting, and it can be really frustrating,” Bailon said on “The Real” in December 2020. “My wish for the next year would be to start a family. It would be my biggest dream come true.

The former Disney Channel star noted at the time that she “always” wanted to be a mother.

The ‘Cheetah Girls’ star is still close with the Kardashian-Jenners.Getty Images

Khloé has also opened up about her own fertility issues over the years. The reality star gave birth to daughter True, now 4, in April 2018 with on-and-off boyfriend Tristan Thompson, and they welcomed a son via surrogate earlier this month. She has yet to reveal the newborn’s name.

Bailon has maintained a relationship with Khloé and other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family since she and Rob, 35, called it quits.

Not only did she call sock designer Arthur George an “awesome guy” in a 2015 interview with Us Weekly, but she reunited with Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian for game night in March 2021.

When Kim’s daughter North, 9, watched “The Cheetah Girls” in July 2018, the KKW Beauty designer, 41, joked via Instagram Stories, “Should I break the news to North that this might [sic] been his aunt?!?!?!”

