Khloé Kardashian considering getting back together with Tristan Thompson?

A source close to Khloé Kardashian has confided in her intentions towards her ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson!

Khloé Kardashian has been talking about her for several years now because of her story with Tristan Thompson. While the two seemed to be living a beautiful love story, the

A chaotic love story

A few days before giving birth to her first child, Khloé Kardashian learned that Tristan Thompson cheated on her. A shock for the beauty who also gave birth to her little girl, True, before the end.

Despite Tristan Thompson’s deception, Khloé Kardashian had decided to forgive. She wanted to give her daughter True a real family. And this, with parents always present with her.

Unfortunately for the pretty blonde, her darling has failed again. After his 1st cheating, he has with Jordyn Woods, the best friend of Kylie Jenner. A shock for the whole family who did not expect it.

After this new deception the mother of True had put an end to their relationship. They still ended up meeting during the confinement. The two are put back together in the greatest discretion.

However, Khloé Kardashian fans suspected that she had decided to get back together with Tristan Thompson. The two went to couples therapy to help the basketball player end his infidelities.

As things seemed to be going better between them, True’s mom learned some terrible news. She discovered that her darling had cheated on her again. And that this time he had impregnated his mistress.

Khloé Kardashian won’t get back together with her ex

Since this new humiliation, Khloé Kardashian has left Tristan Thompson. And the least we can say is that she will never get back together with him. At least, according to information from a source close to Hollywood Life.

According to insider info, Khloé Kardashian “can’t imagine them getting back together” . Because “Too many things have happened over the years. And trust is gone” .

“The last thing she needs in her life anymore is more drama from Tristan. This ship sailed for her. And she is happy that they can be cordial and co-parent together” revealed the source.

On a recent episode of The Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian made a big announcement. She explained that Tristan Thompson several months ago. However, she refused.

“The last thing in the world that Khloe wants to relive right now is the Tristan drama again” , explained the source. Before adding: “She knows it was not going to be avoided” .

“Especially with the filming of the series. But Khloé Kardashian is in such a different place than she was just a few months ago” . The source also revealed that she no longer liked the sportsman.

His feelings would have “disappeared”. “Part of her feels like she will always have love for Tristan since he had his kids. But it’s not the kind of strong love she once felt.” .