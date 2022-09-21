Khloe Kardashian cries over her surrogacy experience

“The Kardashians” returns to Hulu for Season 2 tomorrow Thursday, September 22, and it looks like Khloe Kardashian will be dealing with her issues with Tristan Thompson.

In a new teaser promo for the series released Tuesday, Khloe gets emotional while talking about expecting a second child with Tristan.

“There’s something I’m ready to talk about,” Khloe begins. “Tristan and I are having another baby.”

Her voice is unmistakably shaky as she continues, seeming to refer to the fact that her experience was dampened thanks to the public scandal sparked by a paternity lawsuit filed by Maralee Nichols, who became pregnant with Thompson’s second son, Theo, while that she was in a relationship with Khloe.

“It’s supposed to be a really exciting time, and it’s just a different experience.”

The clip also features Kardashian momager Kris Jenner in tears as she watches her daughter suffer through the ordeal.

“It’s hard to watch her suffer,” says Kris.

Thankfully, Khloe is able to end on a high. Despite the difficult period she is going through, she recognizes that it is also “the beginning of something positive, joyful and beautiful”.

And it was indeed the case. Khloe and Tristan welcomed their son in August. We hope that we can see it born in this season of the series. It would be long after what happened in the first season finale (Khloe learned about Maralee Nichols in that episode), if Khloe could end this season on a high!

Khloe Kardashian is open to dating

The other good news is, according to ET Reports, Khloe has put herself out there again, having recently been involved with an investment banker outside of the celebrity sphere. The bad news is that the pair has already collapsed. BUT apparently Khloe is keeping her options open, even though her baby daddy apparently wouldn’t be happy about it.

“Khloe is open to dating and her breakup with the investment banker wasn’t messy or anything super serious to begin with, so it didn’t affect her too much,” sources told ET. “Tristan is jealous of encounters with Khloe and wants Khloe all to himself, but he also wants to play on the court and knows he can’t have the best of both worlds.”

Things that make you go hmmmmmm. While Tristan Thompson wouldn’t be the first “baby daddy” to act like this, it’s hard to tell if it’s just tabloid fodder or how he really feels. Then again, the man is known to be a bit territorial on social media, so we’re guessing that might be the truth.

In the meantime, we don’t know where this teaser will land in the season because during a visit to “Good Morning America” ​​this week Kim Kardashian promised Michael Strahan that the Season 2 premiere would deliver an unexpected vulnerability, but said the streamer did not release any trailer for its opener.

Kim Kardashian Says ‘The Kardashians’ Season 2 Premiere Is Seriously Deep

“We didn’t promote it. We’re not going to,” Kardashian shared. “It’s, like, a really, seriously deep and vulnerable episode that we really haven’t talked about.”

We guess we’ll just have to log in to see. Kim also didn’t say if we’ll see her relationship and breakup with Pete Davidson play out on the show OR how much of her split from Kanye will factor into the footage, but she called her storyline a “season of independence”. saying, “I just think you see me making decisions for myself,” she continued. “Obviously I always think about my kids, but usually I just do things for myself.”

We’re not going to lie, it sounds pretty boring. But hey, we get it. Kim is a big girl now. Kanye no longer needs to dress her. She doesn’t need Pete to make her laugh.

This season hasn’t even started yet, but if you’re “afraid” of not getting your fill of the Kardashian/Jenner clan, we can tell you now that there are more on the way. During New York Fashion Week, Kourtney Kardashian confirmed to E! News that production on the third season of the Hulu documentary series is well underway.

“I filmed season three here,” she said. “We are shooting season three now.”

Hope this has been a helpful catch-up to get you ready for the new season, which airs on HULU on Thursday, September 22!