Khloé Kardashian Cries Over Tristan’s Maralee Nichols Scandal

Now is the time for fans to see how Khloé Kardashian learned that Tristan Thompson was cheating on her with Maralee Nichols.

In Thursday’s season finale of Hulus’ “The Kardashians,” Kim Kardashian broke the news to her sister about Thompson’s paternity lawsuit, in which he admitted to having slept with Nichols around his 30th birthday.

“Let me f-king call it. I can’t believe this. I just want the truth,” Khloé told Kim over the phone before breaking down and sobbing.

“Everything will be fine no matter what,” the Skims founder assured him. ” Everything will be alright. We really thought he had changed like I was his biggest supporter, but if that’s not the clearest situation, I don’t know what is.

Khloé, 37, said in a confessional that she “discovered it with the rest of the world” and blasted Thompson, with whom she shares daughter True, for disrespecting her and turning their relationship into ” lying”.

“I don’t really feel in my own body, like these things are happening, and I was just going with the flow,” she said, “but when things happen to you a few times, you sort of become sort of immune to them, which is really sad.

The season finale of “The Kardashians” documented the fallout from Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal with Maralee Nichols. Hulu; instagram

The Good American co-founder went on to explain to a Hulu producer that there isn’t just “one thing that hurts more than the other” because “everything” Thompson, 31, was an “act of treason”.

“Everything is a lie. Everything is manipulation. It is deception. Did Tristan have every opportunity to tell me? Yes. Was Tristan going to tell me if there was a baby involved? Absolutely not, and that says a lot about her character,” Khloé said.

“I don’t really feel in my own body, like these things are happening, and I’m just going with the flow,” Khloé says. khloekardashian/Instagram

“The whole thing is despicable.”

Since the Chicago Bulls player, who does not appear in the episode, was able to hide an unborn baby from Khloé and those close to her, Khloé told Kendall Jenner on FaceTime that she thought there was probably “a dozen other situations that I haven’t unmasked.

Khloé said the fallout caused her such anxiety that she became so dehydrated that she “passed out” at one point and was prescribed beta-blockers to manage.

“I feel incredibly disappointed,” she said.

The episode ends with Khloé packing Tristan’s things. Hulu

The episode ended with the former ‘Revenge Body’ star packing some of Thompson’s stuff as he will no longer be living at Khloé’s house with her and True.

The final two episodes were filmed in late fall 2021 when the NBA player confirmed in court documents that he had slept with Nichols, a fitness model, and wanted a paternity test. (The following month, he revealed he was the father of the model’s son, Theo.)

“Khloe, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I caused you,” he wrote at the time. “You don’t deserve the way I’ve treated you over the years.”

Nichols gave birth to her and Thompson’s son, Theo, in late fall. maraleenichols / Instagram

Thompson previously cheated on Khloé with an Instagram model when she was pregnant with their now 4-year-old daughter True in 2018. She forgave him at the time, but in 2019 he found himself embroiled in another cheating scandal, this time involving Kylie Jenner’s ex. -best friend Jordyn Woods. After coming to terms with the Woods drama, Thompson was once again accused of cheating on Khloé with model Sydney Chase in January 2021.

Earlier in this season of “The Kardashians,” Khloé revealed the couple got back together just before Travis Barker’s October 2021 proposal to Kourtney Kardashian.

“Was good. We are actually in a very good place. We just got back together. He’s been in a lot of therapy. There was just a lot of effort on his part,” she said, adding, “When we broke up, I learned how well he and I got along and what good friends we are and what good partners we are and I have great hope, faith and optimism for our future together.

Nichols’ paternity scandal broke a few months later in December 2021.