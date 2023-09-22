Khloe Kardashian Dated Odell Beckham Jr. Before Kim Kardashian: Timeline – StyleCaster

With the news of their latest relationship coming out, the news of Khloe Kardashian dating Odell Beckham Jr. before Kim is coming out again.

The Skims founder was reportedly in no rush to date following her divorce from Kanye West and breakup with boyfriend Pete Davidson. A source told Entertainment Tonight, “Kim has been very laid-back about dating and feels more comfortable being single. “She’s in no rush to meet anyone and loves working, being with her kids and doing her thing.” She added, “She is open to dating someone who is not famous, but she realizes that it might be difficult for a guy if he is not used to it. Everyone wants to set her up, but she thinks it will happen organically.

Meanwhile, while Khloe was reportedly dating Odell, she was linked to basketball player Tristan Thompson. The two had a tumultuous relationship, although they have two children, a daughter True and a son Tatum. The Good American founder is currently single after Tristan cheated on her with a fitness trainer, who also gave birth to Tristan’s son.

So when did Khloe Kardashian date Odell Beckham Jr. before Kim? Read more to find out.