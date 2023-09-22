Khloe Kardashian Dated Odell Beckham Jr. Before Kim Kardashian: Timeline – StyleCaster

With the news of their latest relationship coming out, the news of Khloe Kardashian dating Odell Beckham Jr. before Kim is coming out again.
The Skims founder was reportedly in no rush to date following her divorce from Kanye West and breakup with boyfriend Pete Davidson. A source told Entertainment Tonight, “Kim has been very laid-back about dating and feels more comfortable being single. “She’s in no rush to meet anyone and loves working, being with her kids and doing her thing.” She added, “She is open to dating someone who is not famous, but she realizes that it might be difficult for a guy if he is not used to it. Everyone wants to set her up, but she thinks it will happen organically.
Meanwhile, while Khloe was reportedly dating Odell, she was linked to basketball player Tristan Thompson. The two had a tumultuous relationship, although they have two children, a daughter True and a son Tatum. The Good American founder is currently single after Tristan cheated on her with a fitness trainer, who also gave birth to Tristan’s son.
So when did Khloe Kardashian date Odell Beckham Jr. before Kim? Read more to find out.
May 2016: Odell Beckham Jr. and Khloe Kardashian are reportedly dating
On Memorial Day Weekend 2016, Odell and Khloe were spotted at Scott Disick’s party at 1OAK in Los Angeles, California. The two were reportedly getting cozy with each other which led to some speculation that the two were dating.
However the rumors stopped very quickly. “They are not dating,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “They were just flirting at a party.”
Khloe also posted a cryptic tweet, “It’s really not that deep,” she wrote, cleverly responding to the dating rumors.
August 2021: Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West
Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021 after six years of marriage. Both have four children. Four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West. A source told E! On August 5, 2022, news broke that Kim and Kanye are in a better place after their separation, but she still plans to move forward with their divorce. “They are happily co-parenting,” an insider said. Another source told the site that the two are “in a really good place.” In fact, Kim even endorsed Kanye’s fashion brand, Yeezy, in August 2022, a move that many fans took as a sign that they were getting back together. “Kim was delighted to be asked to be a part of the campaign with the kids and support Kanye in this way,” a source told E! news. “But this is not a sign of them getting back together.” While Kanye and Kim aren’t getting back together, the insider said the two are “totally ready to make their kids their priority.”
After Kim Kardashian separated from her ex-husband, she dated Pete Davidson for several months. Since then she has not been in a committed relationship.
July 4, 2023: Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian are reported to be dating after they were spotted at the same party with Odell Beckham Jr.
At a Fourth of July party, retired NFL player Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian were spotted at the same party as Odell Beckham Jr. “Kim and Tom have the same friends and business partners, but they’re not dating,” a source told Entertainment Tonight about Michael Rubin’s party. Us Weekly’s source reiterated the same, ” “They are in touch but they are totally friends and she’s not thinking about dating Tom or anyone else at this time.”
But on July 12, 2023, unverified celebrity gossip sleuth Deuxmoi shared a photo taken of Tom and Kim at Michael Rubin’s pre-Fourth of July party, where, according to the report, they had no prior contact. In fact, entertainment tonight A source was quoted as saying that they have found time to talk. “Kim and Tom spent time hanging out and chatting at Michael Rubin’s White Party and had a great time together,” the source said. A source told daily Mail Kim and Tom were extremely flirty with each other at Rubin’s party and were spotted together on the beach during the day and then dancing at night.
This contradicts what one source says People Although, A second source said, “Kim and Tom barely spoke at the party and barely even said hello,” but “Later in the evening, Kim mustered up some courage and was heard telling friends that she had a crush on Tom.” “
September 2023: Odell Beckham Jr. and Lolo Wood Split
The news of Odell Beckham Jr. and Kim Kardashian dating coincides with the news that the wide receiver recently split from his long-term girlfriend Lauren “Lolo” Wood. The two went public with their romance in 2019 before Wood announced her pregnancy in November 2021. Both have a son.
September 2023: Kim Kardashian is reportedly dating Odell Beckham Jr.
According to some sources from People, Odell Beckham Jr. and Kim Kardashian are “hanging out.” Sources also told Entertainment Tonight, “Kim and Odell have known each other for a while and have recently hung out,” while confirming that “they have a lot of mutual friends.”
A source told the site, “She’s not seriously dating anyone at the moment, but she’s open to finding love again if she finds the right person.” “Right now their main focus is on their children and their businesses.”
However, TMZ reported that the two are just friends after sources told the site that there is nothing romantic between the pair. Football player and July 4th in the Hamptons. “Kim and Odell spent time together in Miami in August,” another source confirmed to ET.