Khloe Kardashian dazzled in an oversized red crocodile leather dress for her post-SNL party

Khloe Kardashian brought a bold look to monochromatic dresses with her latest look, seen at the “Saturday Night Live” after-party at Zero Pond in New York City hosted by her sister Kim Kardashian.

The media personality She showed up at the event alongside Scott Disick, wearing a red LaQuan Smith leather dress. The figure featured a short skirt and one-shoulder silhouette with an off-shoulder sleeve. Kardashian wore a matching red trench coat, which featured shoulder cutouts and twisted cuffs. Her look was completed with a matching mask and a leather clutch by Bottega Veneta.

More news on shoes

Khloe Kardashian attends “Saturday Night Live” after the party with Scott Disick at Zero Pond in New York City. – Credit: TheHapaBlonde / SplashNews.com

Embedded Tweet

Kardashian He gave his look an all-over monochromatic look with Christian Louboutin shoes. The pointed front features crocodile patterns and a stiletto heel that reaches a height of at least 4 inches. When paired with her dress, the pumps instantly made the Kardashian fluid and gave her an extra twist of creepy touches.

Khloe Kardashian attends “Saturday Night Live” after the party with Scott Disick at Zero Pond in New York City. – Credit: TheHapaBlonde / SplashNews.com

Embedded Tweet

A closer look at Kardashian Christian Louboutin shoes. – Credit: TheHapaBlonde / SplashNews.com

Embedded Tweet

However, Kardashian didn’t wear a pair of dress shoes for the evening, he wore two. After the after party, the founder of Good American switched to comfortable Nike sneakers. The high-end style features metallic beige and brown uppers, iridescent green tongues, and sleek side straps that the Kardashian left unchallenged.

Khloe Kardashian attends “Saturday Night Live” after the party with Scott Disick at Zero Pond in New York City. – Credit: TheHapaBlonde / SplashNews.com

Embedded Tweet

A closer look at Nike Kardashian sneakers. – Credit: TheHapaBlonde / SplashNews.com

Embedded Tweet

Monochromatic clothing has become one of this year’s style tricks for many celebrities, thanks to its casual nature. The maneuver involves the combination of clothes and shoes of the same colors or prints for a slim and edgy look. Kardashian isn’t the only celebrity who has resorted to style makeup; It was also his sister Kim Seen in monochromatic Balenciaga dresses in recent weeks. Stars like Rita Ora, Dakota Johnson and Demi Moore have also been seen in monochromatic looks from Vera Wang, Rodart and Fendi’s Versace collaborative line in recent weeks.

The story continues

Khloe Kardashian attends “Saturday Night Live” after the party with Scott Disick at Zero Pond in New York City. – Credit: TheHapaBlonde / SplashNews.com Loading... Advertisements

Embedded Tweet

Kardashian’s shoe style often goes with her elegant wardrobe. The Former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star often wears Louboutin shoes, one of her favorite brands, as well as high-heeled shoes from Amina Muaddi, Cult Gaia and more famous brands. His leisure and gym looks often include chunky trainers from Nike, as well as shoes from former son-in-law Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy line.

Enhance your next look with bold pointed pumps.

Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: Vince Camuto Thunley pumps, $ 99.

Credit: Courtesy of Zappos

Courtesy of Zappos

To buy: Betsey Johnson Blue Hazil Pumps, $ 139.

Credit: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To buy: Sam Edelman Hazel Pumps, $ 130.

Click through the gallery to learn more about khloe kardashian street style over the years.

gallery launch: 9 of Khloe Kardashian’s best shoe moments

The best news on shoes

register for FN Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.