Khloe Kardashian defends Kim against Kanye, the public’s “Gaslighting”

As Kim Kardashian continue to process Kanye Westreal-time social media activity, her sisters Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian came to his defense on Thursday, October 13, episode of The Kardashians.

“It has gotten completely out of hand all the false stories that people believe. It’s just exhausting,” the 26-year-old model said while discussing Kim’s backlash “get your ass up and work how” from the family. Variety coverage, which fell in March. “And then it goes into whatever situation you’re dealing with.”

Kim, 41, agreed. “Kanye posted that he couldn’t see the kids and I was like, ‘You were there this morning. Stop with this story. I can’t take it anymore,” she said. “But then I don’t want to come and go with the internet.”

“It’s gaslighting,” said Khloé, 38. “All of this is the narrative that everyone wants to believe. We should buy them all lighters for Christmas and tell them, “It’s because you’re lighting everyone up.

The Skims creator has been pretty quiet about her ex-husband’s allegations about their co-parenting relationship — the couple share North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 — since their split in 2021. In February, she made a rare statement after Kanye picked up her then-boyfriend, pete davidsonand his decision to allow North on TikTok.

“Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media are actually more hurtful than any TikTok North could create,” Kim wrote at the time. “As a parent who is the primary provider and caregiver for our children, I do my best to protect our daughter while allowing her to express her creativity in whatever medium she wishes with adult supervision – because it brings him happiness. Divorce is hard enough for our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation in such a negative and public way only causes more pain for everyone. … It’s what’s best for our kids and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way.

Although there were temporary pauses after Kanye’s social media attacks, Khloé hit back at him earlier this month when he dragged Kim into the drama surrounding his “White Lives Matter” t-shirt.

“Yes I love you. I don’t want to do it on social media but YOU keep doing it here. You are the father of my nieces and nephews and I try to be respectful but please STOP tearing down Kimberly and using our family when you want to deviate. Again with the anniversary story. Already enough. We all know the truth and in my opinion everyone is sick of it,” the Good American co-founder wrote on Oct. 5, referencing the rapper claiming he wasn’t invited to his birthday party. Chicago in January. “You know exactly where your kids are at all times and YOU wanted separate birthdays. I have seen all the texts to prove it. And when you changed your mind and wanted to attend, you came. As you yourself pointed out, she is the one who takes care of your children 80% of the time. Please leave her and the family out of this so the children can be brought up peacefully. 🙏🏽”

Hulu releases new episodes of The Kardashians Thursdays.