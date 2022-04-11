Khloe Kardashian Defends Loyalty at ‘Kardashians’ Premiere

Not here for hate! Khloe Kardashian cheered on haters who criticized her for holding her 3-year-old daughter, True, to The Kardashians first.

“For the people saying I’m holding True…#1 too much, I’m gonna hold my baby until I can’t hold her anymore,” said the keeping up with the Kardashians alum, 37, tweeted on Friday, April 8. ” Nope. 2 when there are tons of cameras around, flashing lights, pep [sic] shout things, I want my baby to feel safe. Worry about your own children. We are fine here.

Tendency How to Start a Blog in 2021 and Earn Money

The reality star matched her and her recurring boyfriend Tristan Thompsonthe daughter of on the red carpet of Thursday, April 7. The Los Angeles native held the little one in a few event photos, but also dropped True and held her hand.

“My baby is so cute with her pose,” the Strong looks better naked the author tweeted alongside photos of True with her hand on her hip. “She’s too much for me.”

the revenge body cohost has often fought against social media moms over the years, writing via Instagram in 2018 that a “happy mom makes for a happy baby.”

The former E! personality continued: “Women who choose to take their time after having babies, I am so proud of you! Women who choose to train after baby, I’m so proud of you! We must all do what is best for US! Please be kind to yourself!”

That same year, Kardashian slammed a “pathetic” hater commenting on True’s appearance. In 2019, she defended herself from buying the toddler a Bentley toy.

“It’s ridiculous when people pass judgment on someone else when they don’t even know their whole situation,” the Hulu personality said. Kourtney Kardashian of trolls in a YouTube video from March 2020. “Everyone is just trying to figure out what’s best for them and what works in their life.”

Khloé welcomed her baby girl in April 2018, days after news broke that Thompson, 31, had cheated on her with multiple women. The duo remained together at the time but split in February 2019 when the athlete kissed Jordyn Woods. After a 2020 reconciliation amid the coronavirus pandemic, they called it quits again.

“I still think he’s a great guy and he’s a great dad. He’s just not the guy for me.” Celebrity Apprentice alum said Robin Robert of the Canada native during a Wednesday, April 6, reveal ABC. “I think ultimately we all yearn for bliss. We want to feel happy. We want to feel safe.

Moms Like Us tackles all your parenting questions and breaks down all of the week’s celebrity parenting news.

