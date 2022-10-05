Khloe Kardashian deletes ‘edited’ photo of her skinny frame after fans spot detail that ‘proves’ she photoshopped the post

KHLOE Kardashian has deleted a photo displaying her skinny frame from her Instagram page after fans said it had obviously been airbrushed.

In fact, netizens spotted three or more editing errors before she took it down.

instagram

Khloe Kardashian’s original photo was shared by her makeup artist[/caption]

Instagram/khloekardashian

Khloe re-shared it and fans called out at least three twisted details before deleting her version[/caption]

Khloe’s makeup artist Ash K Holm posted the series of photos of the star attending the Balenciaga show at Paris Fashion Week.

Khloe, 38, wore a tight black jumpsuit, showing off her extremely slim figure after losing 60 pounds in four years, getting ready for the show.

In one, she stared at the camera with her hair in a tight bun and her hands clutching sunglasses from the event.

She posed on a plush chair in a hotel room – whose Twitter page Want to pop alleged that she shared and then removed from her Instagram page.

The Twitter page spotted that Khloe edited the image when she shared it, apparently to make her waist look even slimmer.

The outlet wrote, “Khloe Kardashian deletes her new Instagram photo after being accused of photographing her waistline,” and shared that they shared her edited version of it.

The image clearly showed the wall behind Khloe’s lower back being distorted, but in the comments, fans spotted more of a wobbly alteration.

‘I SPY…’

One commented on Twitter: “Charged? Uhhhh there are at least three places in the photo that show signs of photo manipulation.

This user then circled the area next to Khloe’s chin near the mirror, which also curved wildly, and the back of the marble fireplace also curved – a spell disaster.

Another wrote: “Now I wonder if they are making these edits on purpose for the ad or if it just has a bad editor…”

And a third: “FORREAL! the whole team probably saw this and gave it their thumbs up anyway?!”

A fourth pleaded: “lmfao at least make it more unnoticeable.”

A fifth wondered: “Maybe the phone had a problem” while a sixth said “it’s getting out of hand”.

Another wrote, “his arm,” because near the mirror his bicep was as wavy as possible.

And even another fumed: “She’s just doing this for attention, there’s no way she thinks no one will see the curved wall behind her.”

This isn’t the first time distorted features have gotten Khloe into trouble, as a curved mirror a few months ago hasn’t gone unnoticed either.

RE

As for Khloe’s drastic new look, fans have theorized that her weight loss is due to her grief over her baby daddy Tristan Thompson’s love child scandal.

Gone are the days of a brunette, more natural Khloe fans might remember from E!.

Tristan welcomed a son named Theo, now five months old, with Marale Nichols, 31, in December 2021.

He had an affair with Maralee when he was supposed to be mutually exclusive with Khloe – with whom he shares a daughter True and a baby.

During The Kardashians Season 2 premiere, Khloe detailed the heartbreaking aftermath of her ex’s paternity scandal.

Khloe confirmed she was unaware of her ex’s infidelity and was told when documents leaked to the press.

By then she had already decided to have another baby via surrogate with Tristan, revealing that they had done an embryo transfer a few days earlier.

“I mean it’s supposed to be a really exciting and amazing time and it’s just a different experience I think. It’s been so hard. I don’t want to celebrate anything,” Khloe sobbed into the camera.

Khloe also claimed that Tristan knew about her love child in July 2021, but pushed the TV star to have another baby anyway.

“I found out about Tristan’s situation the first week of December,” she confessed.

“It’s so close. I wouldn’t want people to think I did this after the fact. Why would I want to have a baby with someone who has a baby with someone else? I’m not that much of a sociopath. I’m crazy, but not that crazy.

Khloe seemed to put aside her hurt feelings over Tristan’s cheating ways when their baby boy was born.

Cameras captured the moment in the delivery room when the surrogate gave birth in August.

“I am so grateful. It’s such a beautiful gift that we can have,” Khloé said of the little one.

Instagram/Khloe Kardashian

Khloe’s edited photo is from when she was at Paris Fashion Week – other images she shared looked less wonky before deleting the entire post[/caption]

instagram

Fans have spotted distorted background features before, but rarely so much[/caption]

Instagram / Tristan Thompson

Khloe shares two children with cheating ex Tristan Thompson[/caption]