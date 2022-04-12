Khloe Kardashian denies having buttock implants… David Guetta went to the Grammy Awards with his son Elvis…

April 4, 2022

Khloe Kardashian denies having butt implants

Khloe Kardashian is formal: she has never had surgery to increase her buttocks. A user had reacted to a video on Instagram where we see her doing sports by saying that we could clearly see her buttock implants. Not one to let this kind of affront pass, Kim Kardashian’s sister responded immediately.

“It’s the seam design of the leggings. It’s so funny ! You just want to believe everything bad,” she posted, as relayed by ET Online. Khloe Kardashian has been undertaking a very intense fitness program for several months with coach Joe Paris. And obviously it pays off!

David Guetta went to the Grammy Awards with his son Elvis

Lorie is filming and misses her daughter

Not easy to be a young mother who works away from home. Lorie Pester posted a story message on Instagram to share her sadness as she has to leave by train and leave her family at home.

“Sunday evenings on the train are hard… Leaving my little family at home”, she wrote in the caption of a photo where we can see her, masked, looking obviously saddened. The singer and actress is filming Mysteries of the Duchessa TV movie for France 3. His daughter Nina was born in August 2020.