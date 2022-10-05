Khloe Kardashian denies posting photoshopped photo of Paris

Close it. Khloe Kardashian attempted to set the record straight as fans noticed something odd about a photo taken of her in a Paris hotel room.

After a photo of the 38-year-old man The Kardashians star in a slimming black bodysuit made the rounds on social media, some netizens began to question the origin of the photo. “No someone REALLY sent me a screenshot on their feed/the actual post because I’m confused,” a fan tweeted on Tuesday, October 4.

The California native stepped in as speculation grew, responding via Twitter, “I never even posted that photo. Maybe my glamor did it, but not me. Also I mean… The bent lines in the back lol please 🤣.

However, Kardashian’s defense didn’t exactly dispel the drama. When fans called her out for apparently blaming Photoshop’s failure on her team, she bled on the air again. “Wait, don’t say my glam did that either by just saying I didn’t post that pic on my page. Where are the receipts I made lol people are so weird,” the Strong looks better naked the author wrote on Tuesday.

In the glamorous snap, taken during Paris Fashion Week, Kardashian posed in a black Balenciaga ensemble with one leg propped up on a chair and her arms draped over the edge of a fireplace. The Good American co-founder’s height appeared to be disproportionately petite, and some fans thought her curves had been manipulated.

While the photo in question has since been deleted, Kardashian shared updates from her adventures in France during the fashion extravaganza. “It gives Kris Jenner energy,” she captioned a carousel of Instagram photos as she lounged in a white bathrobe with a glass of champagne in her hand.

The keeping up with the Kardashians alum has been outspoken online when it comes to photo editing over the years. In April 2021, she released a lengthy body image statement after an unflattering swimsuit photo was scrubbed from the internet.

“You never get used to being judged and separated and being told how unattractive you are but I will say if you hear anything enough you will start to believe it,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “That’s how I’ve been conditioned to feel, that I’m not beautiful enough just by being myself. … My body, my image and how I choose to look and what I want to share is my choice. It is no longer up to anyone to decide or judge what is acceptable.

Her transformation recently became a topic of conversation after Kim Kardashian raised concerns about his sister’s weight during an episode of The Kardashians. “You look very skinny. I will say that Kendall and Kylie – not that I’m trying to tell on them – but they texted me and said they were a little worried about you because you’re really skinny,’ said the 41-year-old man to Khloé in the Thursday, September 29 episode. “I said, ‘I think she’s a little stressed.'”

Khloé seemed honored by the comment as Kim continued: “I said, ‘You have absolutely every right to be concerned, but I’m telling you, she’s fine. “”